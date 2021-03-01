Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 1, 2021

1) The next two weeks of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (14-19) will consist entirely of home games, including three games apiece on each side of the All-Star break. Week 11 features matchups in the Smoothie King Center against Utah (27-7), Chicago (15-17) and Miami (17-17).

2) The league’s best team record-wise by a significant margin, Utah tips off vs. New Orleans tonight at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM begins at 6:30. The Western Conference meeting is also being televised nationally by NBA TV. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage of shootaround, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker expected to speak to the media. Stan Van Gundy's pregame media session will be live streamed at approximately 5:15 p.m.

5) The team’s G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks, improved to 10-2 with a 35-point win over Greensboro on Sunday. Erie has the G League’s best record, with a week remaining in the regular season.