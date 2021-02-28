JJ Redick listed as questionable for Utah game

JJ Redick has been heating up from three-point range in February (46.8 percent), but an injury kept him out of Saturday’s game at San Antonio. The veteran shooting guard’s status for Monday’s home game vs. Utah is questionable, due to right hamstring tightness. He is the lone Pelicans player listed on Sunday’s official update.

For Utah, starting point guard Mike Conley (injury recovery) did not play in Saturday’s game against Orlando. Rookie reserve big Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain) is out indefinitely.

Previous game starting lineups

UTAH (27-7)

Saturday win at Orlando

Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

NEW ORLEANS (14-19)

Saturday loss at San Antonio

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Season series

FIRST HALF

Jan. 19: at Utah 118, New Orleans 102

Jan. 21: at Utah 129, New Orleans 118

March 1: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

All-time series

Utah 41-23 (Jazz won last 3)