JJ Redick listed as questionable for Utah game
Jazz-Pelicans at 7 p.m. Monday on Fox Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM
JJ Redick has been heating up from three-point range in February (46.8 percent), but an injury kept him out of Saturday’s game at San Antonio. The veteran shooting guard’s status for Monday’s home game vs. Utah is questionable, due to right hamstring tightness. He is the lone Pelicans player listed on Sunday’s official update.
For Utah, starting point guard Mike Conley (injury recovery) did not play in Saturday’s game against Orlando. Rookie reserve big Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain) is out indefinitely.
Previous game starting lineups
UTAH (27-7)
Saturday win at Orlando
Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert
NEW ORLEANS (14-19)
Saturday loss at San Antonio
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
Season series
FIRST HALF
Jan. 19: at Utah 118, New Orleans 102
Jan. 21: at Utah 129, New Orleans 118
March 1: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
All-time series
Utah 41-23 (Jazz won last 3)
NEXT UP: