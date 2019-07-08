Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 8, 2019

1) The summer Pelicans return to game action Monday with an 8:30 p.m. Central matchup vs. Chicago (1-1) in the Thomas & Mack Center, broadcast live by NBA TV and ESPN Radio New Orleans (100.3 FM). New Orleans is 1-1 in pool play, meaning it probably must win both Monday and Wednesday vs. Cleveland in order to have a chance to advance to NBA Summer League’s eight-team tournament that begins Saturday.

2) The focus for much of the day will be on 2019 draft picks Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 overall), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (17) and Marcos Louzada Silva (35). Due to trades not being officially approved until this weekend, the trio was unavailable for New Orleans’ first two summer league games, but they are all expected to debut vs. the Bulls. In addition, a press conference to introduce them will take place in Las Vegas roughly 90 minutes before tip-off.

4) Several of the Pelicans' veteran additions have officially joined the roster as well. Read more about Derrick Favors in this Q&A with UtahJazz.com writer Aaron Falk, as well as five things to know pieces on Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart. A press conference featuring Ingram, Ball and Hart is expected at some point in the near future after summer league concludes, taking place in New Orleans.



5) In case you missed it, David Griffin joined ESPN’s Saturday broadcast to discuss what’s been a busy offseason for the Pelicans. He also was a guest on “The Jump” with Rachel Nichols on Sunday, available on demand online via Watch ESPN.

