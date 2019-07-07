Pelicans sign Hayes and Alexander-Walker

July 7, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed rookies Jaxson Hayes (the eighth overall pick) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (the 17th overall pick), who were acquired by New Orleans on July 6 along with rookie Marcos Louzada Silva (the 35th overall pick) and a future first-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks, in exchange for the rights to De’Andre Hunter (the fourth overall pick) and Jordan Bone (the 57th overall pick), as well as forward Solomon Hill and a future second-round draft pick. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Hayes, 6-11, 220, spent one season at the University of Texas, appearing in 32 games for the Longhorns and averaging 10.0 points on .728 shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks en route to being named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and earning Second-Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Defensive Team honors.

Alexander-Walker, 6-5, 205, spent two seasons at Virginia Tech with career averages of 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 67 games (all starts).