Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 30, 2020

1) New Orleans (19-29) had a somewhat rare full day off Wednesday from practice, travel or a game, but the team is back practicing this morning at the Ochshner Sports Performance Center. Visit Pelicans.com for post-practice interviews.

2) All-Star reserves will be announced tonight during TNT’s 6 p.m. Central pregame show, leading up to the network’s Thursday doubleheader.

3) Jahlil Okafor joined other NBA players in honoring Kobe Bryant, by changing his uniform number. Okafor will now wear No. 9.



4) On radio, “Pelicans Weekly” will air at 6 p.m. on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM. Trajan Langdon will be the guest on Thursday's show, with the first half of the interview airing tonight and the second portion included on Friday's Pelicans Podcast.

5) New Orleans is in 12th place in the Western Conference, five games behind eighth-place Memphis (24-24), winners of four straight games. That makes Friday’s Southwest Division matchup particularly key for the Pelicans. Tickets are available here to tomorrow night’s game in the Smoothie King Center.

