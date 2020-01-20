Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 20, 2020

1) It should be a fun one in Tennessee this afternoon, when New Orleans (16-27) visits Memphis (20-22) at 4 p.m. on TNT and ESPN Radio 100.3 FM. Check out our Behind the Numbers preview of Monday’s Martin Luther King Day special game.



2) Read Sunday’s updated injury report.



3) TNT host Ernie Johnson was the guest on Monday’s Pelicans Podcast.



4) Week 14 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans is highlighted by three national TV appearances, including today at Memphis (TNT), Wednesday vs. the Spurs (ESPN) and Sunday vs. the Celtics (ESPN). In between, there is an intriguing Friday home tilt vs. the Nuggets. The Pelicans enter this week 4.5 games behind the eighth-place Grizzlies, making today’s matchup – as well as a Jan. 31 meeting – of additional importance.

5) Saturday’s Dance Cam in the Smoothie King Center went viral on social media. Watch the final showdown between talented competitors.

