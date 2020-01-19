JJ Redick probable, three other Pelicans listed as questionable for Memphis game

New Orleans (16-27) has had several instances lately in which multiple player statuses were not determined until gameday or just prior to tip-off, a scenario that may repeat itself Monday, when the Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies on national television (4 p.m., TNT, 100.3 FM).

JJ Redick (left hamstring strain) is listed as probable to play in his second straight game, but Derrick Favors (lower back soreness), Jrue Holiday (left elbow tricep strain) and Jahlil Okafor (lower back soreness) are questionable to play. Zion Williamson (right knee scope) appears on the update as doubtful, with his target date to return being Wednesday vs. San Antonio.

Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) and Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery) remain out for the Pelicans.