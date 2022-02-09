Five things to know about Pelicans guard Tony Snell

1) The No. 20 pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, Snell has played for five different teams over his nine-year career, suiting up for Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta and Portland. He’s played a total of 586 regular season games, making 308 starts, with roughly half (151) of the latter coming with Milwaukee. He started 10 times in 38 appearances for Portland this season.

2) Snell led the NBA in three-point percentage (56.9) last season among all players who made at least 50 treys. He was 62/109 over 47 games played for Atlanta. The Hawks went 29-18 in games Snell played and eventually reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

3) Like Portland and New Orleans teammate C.J. McCollum, Snell’s career three-point percentage puts him near the top of the list among active NBA players. Snell is at 39.4 percent, 0.2 behind McCollum’s career rate. Snell’s percentage has dipped to 32.0 this season while seeing less playing time for the Trail Blazers, but over a six-year stretch, he shot at least 36.1 percent every season. Including last season’s red-hot rate, he’s been over 40 percent in four separate campaigns.

4) Speaking of accurate shooting, credit to ESPN.com writer Andrew Lopez for pointing out that Snell has not missed a free throw in the NBA since the 2018-19 season. He is 3/3 this season, was 11/11 last season and perfect in 32 attempts in ’19-20, adding up to 46 straight makes over three years. Coincidentally, his most recent missed foul shot occurred in the Smoothie King Center while playing for Milwaukee on March 12, 2019. He’s made 50 in a row since.

5) A native of Los Angeles, Snell played college basketball for New Mexico in the Mountain West Conference, the same league as Pelicans acquisition Larry Nance Jr. (Wyoming). Snell has bragging rights over Nance, with the Lobos going 4-0 against the Cowboys over the two seasons their college careers overlapped.