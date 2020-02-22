Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 22, 2020

1) The national TV networks are taking note of New Orleans’ improved play and the superb start to Zion Williamson’s NBA career, continually adding Pelicans games to the schedule. Yesterday, ESPN announced that it has picked up the Friday, March 6 home game for New Orleans against Miami. Tip-off will remain at 7 p.m. Central, as the first half of ESPN’s doubleheader that night. Previously the Wednesday, March 4 game for New Orleans at Dallas was also added to ESPN’s slate (tip-off changed to 8:30 p.m. Central). Every game of New Orleans’ current three-game road trip is also on national TV.

2) On ESPN last night, New Orleans opened the second half of the campaign in successful fashion, downing Portland 128-115 at Moda Center.



3) Watch postgame reaction from Alvin Gentry and Zion Williamson.



4) New Orleans (24-32) is making nice progress over the past 48 hours in its pursuit of eighth-place Memphis (28-28). As a result of Friday’s win and a pair of Grizzlies losses on the West Coast, the Pelicans have cut their deficit to four games, after it was 5.5 during the All-Star break.

5) Saturday is a travel day for New Orleans, with the Pelicans heading to the California Bay Area this afternoon. Sunday’s game at Golden State is 7:30 p.m. Central and will air on NBA TV, Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN Radio 100.3 FM.