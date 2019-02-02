Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb 2, 2019

1) After a two-day break from games, New Orleans (23-29) visits San Antonio (31-22) at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The Pelicans are expected to be extremely short-handed again, with various key contributors remaining sidelined by injury. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 7.

2) One of those players is Anthony Davis. Watch Davis’ full Friday press conference in Metairie.



3) Read a recap of Davis’ media session.

4) Listen to Friday’s Black and Blue Report, featuring a guest appearance by Pelicans TV play-by-play voice Joel Meyers.



5) Rookie two-way guard Trevon Bluiett underwent surgery on his right thumb.