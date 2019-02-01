Anthony Davis on trade request: 'It's my time'

On Monday morning, Anthony Davis’ agent went public with the news – including being quoted in a story by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski – that Davis was requesting a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis spoke to the media for the first time since Wojnarowski’s report Friday afternoon, saying that the decision to ask for a trade was based partly on timing. The NBA’s trade deadline is in six days; Davis remains under contract with New Orleans through the 2019-20 season.

“I feel like it’s my time,” the seventh-year member of the Pelicans said. “I gave the city, the organization, the fans everything I feel like I could. I don’t know how long I’m going to play this game. I feel like careers are short. I felt like it was my time to move on.

“I just thought doing it sooner than later,” he added of the timing. “Not just for myself, but out of respect for the organization, Mrs. Benson. They’ve done everything for me. The fans, the community. Giving them an opportunity and enough time to make a decision for the organization.”

Davis fielded more than a dozen questions after New Orleans’ practice – Davis did not participate, sidelined by a finger injury – including addressing his status for the remainder of the ’18-19 season. Asked whether he will play for the Pelicans if he is not dealt by the Feb. 7 trade deadline, he said, “my intention is to play. I’ve been working to get my finger back healthy. Obviously, it’s a tough situation, but my intention is to still play. When I’m able to play, I plan on suiting up… I’m going to remain professional. I’m still under contract here. I’m still coming to practice, sit on the bench, (be in) the locker room. I’m still under contract until I get traded.”

The No. 1 overall pick from the ’12 draft has spent his entire NBA career in the Crescent City, a six-time All-Star who has appeared in the playoffs twice. Asked about the impact his trade request might have on fans’ opinion of him in New Orleans, he responded, “I feel like the fans and the community will always love me. I hope so. (But) I can’t read people’s minds. When you play for a team for seven years, you’ve got ties to the city. I’ve done so much for the city. This will always be home. The city will always have a place in my heart. At the same, I had to think about my career and my future.”

Davis entered ’18-19 expressing the hope that the Pelicans would build on a 48-win season in ’17-18, as well as their first playoff-series win in 10 years. New Orleans is 23-29 with 30 games remaining in the regular season.

Davis: “I had high hopes. When you play somewhere for a long time, (playing in New Orleans is) all I knew. I always talked about just winning. You don’t know how long you’re going to play this game. I feel like I’m in my prime right now, playing at an elite level. I want to make sure I take advantage of that.

"It’s my time. (The desire to be traded) has nothing to do with the organization, teammates, fans, community, nothing. This is me. This is my decision, something I wanted to do.”