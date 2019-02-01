Anthony Davis named reserve for 2019 NBA All-Star Game

January 31, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The National Basketball Association announced today that New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been named a reserve in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. This marks Davis’ sixth consecutive All-Star Game.

Previously, the University of Kentucky product was named a reserve for the 2014 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, was named a starter and was the leading vote-getter among Western Conference frontcourt players for the 2015 All-Star Game in New York City (unable to play due to injury), was a reserve for the 2016 All-Star game in Toronto and was a starter for the 2017 All-Star Game in New Orleans and the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Davis also appeared in the BBVA® Rising Stars Challenge in 2013 and 2014, and participated in the Taco Bell® Skills Challenge as part of State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night in 2016 and 2017.

NBA All-Star 2019 in Charlotte, N.C., will bring together the most talented and passionate players in the league’s history for a global celebration of the game. The 68th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 17th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 34th year of NBA All-Star coverage. Spectrum Center will also host MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 15 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 16. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles and NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day will take place at Bojangles’ Coliseum.