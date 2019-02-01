Joel Meyers on the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: February 1, 2019

Today's episode of the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Ashley Amoss and Caroline Gonzalez as they chat with Fox Sports New Orleans' Joel Meyers to discuss the last week for the Pelicans, and New Orleans local Barbara Farris about her time in the WNBA and her unique coaching jobs with the John Curtis Patriots and New York Liberty.



8:22 - Beginning of interview with Joel Meyers

12:08 - Leadership of Jrue Holiday

13:17 - Growth of Jahlil Okafor

18:10 - Beginning of interview with Barbara Farris

22:39 - Why should people watch the WNBA?

30:45 - Barbara's role with the New York Liberty