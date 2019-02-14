Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb 14, 2019

1) New Orleans (25-33) plays its final game before the All-Star break Thursday, hosting Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. The game will be televised nationally by TNT and carried locally on radio by WRNO 99.5 FM. Tickets are available here. Prior to the pregame radio show, Alvin Gentry’s weekly show will air at 6 p.m.

2) Fox Sports New Orleans will return to its 75-game coverage of the Pelicans next Friday, Feb. 22, when the team visits the Indiana Pacers.

3) Watch Wednesday post-practice interviews with Gentry and E’Twaun Moore.



4) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report, featuring a roundtable discussion hosted by Daniel Sallerson, with guests Will Guillory of The Athletic and Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com.



5) The team and Smoothie King hosted a Challenged Athletes Foundation event yesterday.

