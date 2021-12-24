Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 24, 2021

1) New Orleans bring its winning streak to four as the Pelicans defeat the Orlando Magic in a 110-104 victory last night at the Amway Center. Read the Panzura postgame wrap to see highlights and stats from last night's game.

2) Head coach Willie Green, along with Pelicans guards Devonte' Graham and Josh Hart met with the media following last night's win. Look here to watch the press conference.



3) Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple is truly happy to be home for the holidays. Read about the veteran being able to spend Christmas in his home town.

4) There is no “Pelicans Weekly” radio show this week, but the program returns after Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM.

5) See highlights and actions shots from New Orlean's victory over the Orlando Magic in our photo gallery.

