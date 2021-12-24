Pelicans’ Garrett Temple truly happy to be home for the holidays

Whether he was bundling up in Brooklyn, battling the chill in Chicago, or trying to stay warm in Washington, Garrett Temple has mostly seen Christmas as an NBA player in frigid climates, far from his native Louisiana.

“I’ve never experienced a 70-degree December day since I’ve been in the league,” Temple said, smiling and acknowledging a recent balmy New Orleans afternoon. “So this is very good.”

Also a first for Temple during the 2021 holiday season: He’s back where his basketball aspirations all began, playing for the local NBA franchise and living with his wife and 1-year-old son in the family’s new Baton Rouge home. The Temples moved in this summer – perfect timing given that Garrett became a member of the New Orleans Pelicans in an Aug. 2 trade.

“It’s been great,” the LSU product said of what’s been a homecoming in more ways than one. “To be able to be in Baton Rouge most nights after games, and even coming home from road trips, to be around immediate family, my brothers and their families, my mom, dad and stepmom.”

Temple estimates that since he debuted in the NBA in 2010, he’s only twice been able to come home for Christmas, with game and practice schedules usually making the trip impossible. He’s looking forward to being around family on Christmas Eve and Christmas, before the Pelicans depart the evening of Dec. 25 for a flight to Oklahoma City.

“To be able to spend Christmas with family is going to be really special,” the 35-year-old said. “Especially with my 1-year-old son and being married now, having that family bond is really great.”

In a drive familiar to many locals, Temple has commuted throughout the 2021-22 season from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, an 80-minute trip (on a good day). He has a place to stay in the Crescent City when timeframes are too narrow, such as after shootaround on a home gameday.

“I have a place in New Orleans, a spot where a couple business partners and I invested in years ago,” Temple explained. “But I’m in Baton Rouge most of the time.”

Temple has countless extended family members who also live in Baton Rouge; they ride together to Pelicans home games and ride back afterward with Garrett.

“Not only is it just family, but so many friends and aunts, uncles,” Temple said of the expansive number of supporters he has in the Smoothie King Center. “I have a lot of family that live in New Orleans and come to the games. It’s great to have that support system and be able to see everyone all year round, instead of just when I came here to play (against New Orleans).”

Temple was also able to spend Thanksgiving at his brother’s home in Zachary, La., about 25 minutes north of Baton Rouge. His parents live less than 15 minutes away, meaning his son always has grandparents and plenty of other family members around, including “aunts and uncles who love spoiling him, too,” Temple said, laughing. “If we were in any other city, we wouldn’t be around family. So to have that is really good. He sees family every day.”

In addition to family time that was not possible when he played for any of his previous 10 NBA clubs, Temple has relished being part of the Baton Rouge community. He sometimes runs into people surprised to see him – until they remember that he’s now a member of the local Pelicans.

“They say, ‘You just played yesterday and you’re back?’ ” Temple noted. “It’s been fun. Or if I’m taking out the trash, neighbors will come over and say hello. If I’m in the grocery store in Baton Rouge, people are asking about the games and talking about the team, especially as of late, as we’ve been turning the corner a little bit. It’s always been great to hear (feedback from fans) in your hometown, but to actually be (playing for) New Orleans and hear that, it’s that much better.”