David Wesley on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 22, 2021
Bally Sports New Orleans Studio Analyst David Wesley joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss the Pelicans 3-game winning streak.
Trey Murphy III on team chemistry, what's been working | Pelicans Practice 12-22-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III speaks following practice on Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Willie Green on staying calm under pressure | Pelicans Practice 12-22-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
| 04:26
Garrett Temple on keys to winning recent games | Pelicans Practice 12-22-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks to the media following practice on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
| 02:36
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 97
After closing the game on a 19-6 run, the Pelicans defeated the Trail Blazers, 111-97. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker
| 00:01
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on his shooting, work with Teresa Weatherspoon | Pelicans-Blazers Postgame Interview 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 21, 2021.
| 07:09
Brandon Ingram on team's execution, building confidence | Pelicans-Blazers Postgame Interview 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 21, 2021.
| 04:34
Josh Hart on team positivity, bench production | Pelicans-Blazers Postgame Interview 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 21, 2021.
| 08:10
Willie Green on closing out games, Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Blazers Postgame Interview 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 21, 2021.
| 08:45
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallies 27 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallies 27 points in the team's win over the Portland Trail Blazers on 12/21/2021
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram leads team with 28 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram led the team with 28 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on 12/21/2021
| 00:01
Nickeil Alexander-Walker On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans-Blazers 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about his performance following the team's win against the Trail Blazers.
| 01:43
Nickeil Alexander-Walker hot hand in 4Q | Pelicans-Blazers Highlights 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker provides a fourth quarter spark, knocking down 11 straight points.
| 00:55
Nickeil Alexander-Walker buzzer-beater | Pelicans-Blazers Highlights 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker knocks down the jumper to beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter.
| 00:08
Nickeil Alexander-Walker hard to the hole | Pelicans-Blazers Highlights 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker parts the sea down the lane for the wide-open slam.
| 00:22
Jonas Valanciunas fadeaway | Pelicans-Blazers Highlights 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas turns to the rim and rises up for the fadeaway jumper.
| 00:15
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Portland Trail Blazers | Pelicans-Blazers Highlights 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans go on an 11-0 run vs. Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter.
| 00:00
Brandon Ingram goes on scoring binge to close first half | Pelicans-Blazers Highlights 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores eight points in the final minute of the first half against the Trail Blazers.
| 00:35
Devonte' Graham pops out for the triple | Pelicans-Blazers Highlights 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham finds his spot and drills the three-pointer.
| 00:17
Brandon Ingram rise up in the lane | Pelicans-Blazers Highlights 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram puts on the moves and finishes with the jumper in the paint.
| 00:10
Willy Hernangomez attacks the rim | Pelicans-Blazers Highlights 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez attacks the rim for the score and contact.
| 00:22
Pelicans' Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast for easy layup | Pelicans-Blazers Highlights 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast for the score.
| 00:00
Josh Hart steal, score and-1 | Pelicans-Blazers Highlights 12/21/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart comes up with the steal and pushes it down the floor for the bucket and-1.
| 00:20
Devonte' Graham on Damian Lillard, Herbert Jones | Pelicans Shootaround 12-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham talks to the media at shootaround on December 21, 2021 ahead of tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7pm CST at the Smoothie King Center. Devonte' talks about the play of Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Pelicans rookie Herb Jones.
| 03:04
Brandon Ingram on keeping the goal in mind on off days | Pelicans Practice 12/20/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's post-practice interview from Monday, December 20, 2021 ahead of the Pelicans' home game against the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow night at 7pm CST.
| 03:47
Willie Green on postponed game, roster | Pelicans Practice 12/20/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's post-practice interview from Monday, December 20, 2021 ahead of the Pelicans' home game against the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow night at 7pm CST.
| 06:54
Mic'd Up with Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans vs. Bucks 12/17/21
Hear the on-court conversations and game chatter from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas during the team's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 17, 2021.
| 00:59
Devonte' Graham shot chart emblematic of current state of 3-point game
Devonte' Graham shot lights out tonight vs the Bucks -- all from 3 -- which made Steve Smith starry-eyed.
| 00:01
Willie Green | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, December 17, 2021.
| 07:16
Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, December 17, 2021.
| 05:13
Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, December 17, 2021.
| 03:02
