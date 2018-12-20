Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 20, 2018

1) New Orleans (15-17 overall) dropped a 123-115 decision in Milwaukee on Wednesday, despite season-best contributions from Darius Miller and Jahlil Okafor. The Pelicans were without Julius Randle for the first time this season, as well as Nikola Mirotic and Ian Clark, all due to ankle injuries. Elfrid Payton remains sidelined with a hand injury.



2) Watch postgame reaction from Okafor and Alvin Gentry.



3) Following the first game of a geographically-unique three-game road trip, the Pelicans took a flight late Wednesday from Wisconsin to California, ahead of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team arrived at its L.A. hotel just before 2 a.m. Pacific time.

4) Friday’s 9:30 p.m. Central will be broadcast along the Gulf Coast exclusively on television by ESPN, with Fox Sports New Orleans coverage returning for Sunday’s game at Sacramento. Pregame coverage Friday on WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 9.

5) Gentry’s weekly radio show will air Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Central.