Postgame wrap: Bucks 123, Pelicans 115

MILWAUKEE – Darius Miller produced one of the best games of his NBA career and Jahlil Okafor contributed his top performance of the 2018-19 season, but it wasn’t enough for New Orleans to put an end to its road struggles. With key frontcourt players Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle already sidelined – and Anthony Davis missing an extended portion of Wednesday’s game due to illness – elite Eastern Conference team Milwaukee took over in crunch time, pulling away for a victory. New Orleans posted an impressive win on Toronto’s home floor last month; while facing the East’s No. 2 squad it had a chance in the fourth quarter to prevail, before being outplayed down the stretch. The score was tied at 90 through three periods.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans missed a low-percentage shot under the basket while trailing by six points with less than 30 seconds remaining, giving Milwaukee possession. The Bucks tacked on two points at the other end for a three-possession margin at 121-113.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Alvin Gentry indicated after Tuesday’s practice in Louisiana that it was very possible Okafor might soon see an increase in playing time. The center fully capitalized during his 13 minutes on the Fiserv Forum floor, racking up 17 points on 6/8 shooting from the field. He also grabbed three rebounds.

“He was on a roll there,” Milwaukee first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We couldn’t really guard him. Brook (Lopez) has done such a great job on the big guys who post-up this year, and Jahlil just kind of got it going. He hasn’t been in their regular rotation, so they got a lot out of him. The whole game (after he entered) went a different direction.”

Meanwhile, Miller bounced back from a rough night vs. Miami three days earlier by starting red-hot in Milwaukee, tallying 17 first-half points, including five three-pointers. Miller totaled 20 points and was 6/11 from beyond the arc.

FOCUS ON: A LATE-GAME LETDOWN

Gentry was asked after Wednesday’s game if the Pelicans’ late-stage problems were reminiscent of some previous fourth-quarter issues. The coach responded that every game is different, and although NOLA’s execution shortcomings were eerily familiar to a few December defeats, Milwaukee also relied on an edge in hustle plays to take control on the scoreboard. The Bucks came up with a few critical offensive rebounds to turn a one-point deficit into a 10-point lead, then spoke of “energy” often in their locker room.

“I think we did a great job, in the second half, just playing hard,” Bucks perennial All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “Today’s game was an energy game. We just had to bring more energy than them. I think the bench did a great job of coming in and giving us energy, moving the ball real well, and creating shots for everyone out there.”

Reserve Bucks big D.J. Wilson: “I think the focal point for a lot of guys off of the bench is just defense and energy.”

On the other side, Gentry called the final few minutes decisive in the defeat: “You have to be able to finish games. We did a poor job of executing, being in the right spots and making the right plays. The effort was really, really good. The execution down the stretch has to be much better.”

New Orleans had one stretch in the final minutes of going 1/6 from three-point range, not getting high-percentage looks at the basket, a dry spell that was exacerbated by two critical turnovers.

BY THE NUMBERS

19/42: New Orleans three-point shooting, for an excellent rate of 45.2 percent, the Pelicans’ fourth-best showing this season. Nineteen makes were a season high.

50.6: Milwaukee shooting percentage from the field. The Bucks were 30/52 on two-point shots.

12: Jrue Holiday assists, eight more than any other Pelicans teammate. New Orleans dished 28 assists.