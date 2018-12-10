Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 10, 2018

1) Week 9 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans consists of three games and an extended break between action later in the week. The Pelicans face a pair of Eastern Conference teams currently on winning streaks, Boston (five straight) and Miami (two in a row), along with Oklahoma City, which is coming off a surprising defeat to Chicago. The Thunder and Heat come to the Crescent City on Wednesday and Sunday, respectively.

2) New Orleans (14-14) closed Week 8 in fine fashion, posting a 116-108 road win in Detroit.



3) Watch postgame reaction from Jrue Holiday (season-high 37 points), Julius Randle and Alvin Gentry.



4) Watch Holiday’s on-court postgame interview with Joel Meyers and David Wesley.

5) New Orleans will try to cap a 2-0 road trip tonight, visiting Boston at 6:30 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6. The Celtics are seeking a 2-0 sweep of the Pelicans in the season series, after prevailing 124-107 in the Big Easy on Nov. 26. After missing an extended portion of Sunday's first half in Detroit after a collision with Blake Griffin, Anthony Davis' status is to be determined for the game at TD Garden. Due to the back-to-back, the Pelicans are not holding shootaround this morning. Gentry will speak to the media in Boston at approximately 5 p.m. Central.