Postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Pistons 108

DETROIT – New Orleans didn’t have Anthony Davis for an extended stretch of the first half Sunday, but with Jrue Holiday delivering his best offensive game of the season – and Julius Randle adding a second major scorer – the Pelicans prevailed in Detroit. Davis left Sunday’s game with a hip injury after logging just five minutes of action, but instead of losing ground, New Orleans led 56-50 at halftime. Upon Davis’ return early in the third quarter, the Pelicans continued to keep the Pistons at arm’s length and went up by as many as 16 points, eventually securing a much-needed road victory.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Holiday sank a difficult mid-range jumper to give New Orleans a seven-point lead in the final minute, then went to the foul line and made it 115-106 at 31 seconds. Detroit previously had pulled within five points of the lead, but Andre Drummond couldn’t bank in a post-up layup vs. Nikola Mirotic with a chance to slice the margin to one possession. The Pistons never got closer than that.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Holiday established himself quickly at the offensive end, tallying 13 first-quarter points. That set the tone for an afternoon in which he would finish with a season-best 37 points, only one shy of his career high.

The combo guard finished 14/22 from the field, highlighted by 6/10 accuracy from the three-point stripe. Holiday entered 2018-19 with a goal of improving his three-point percentage after he struggled last season; he still is trying to make strides, but Sunday’s outing pushed him over 30 percent this season. “I think I’ve definitely been focusing on it more and more,” he said of his perimeter shooting. “It’s kind of where my game is lacking. You can see that guards are going under on me (on screens), trying to keep me out of the paint. If I knock those in, at that point, I feel like the game is going to be easier.”

FOCUS ON: REBOUNDING

In a matchup of two excellent rebounding teams, New Orleans was content with a draw at 47 apiece in boards, even though Drummond managed to pull down a whopping 11 at the offensive end (he’s No. 1 in the league in that stat). The Pelicans needed a group effort, led by nine from Davis, eight by Solomon Hill and seven apiece for Mirotic and Cheick Diallo.

“I think we did a really good job defending,” Mirotic said, alluding to Detroit shooting just 44 percent. “We knew their strength, offensive rebounds. I think our guards did a great job helping the bigs on the rebounds. We played for each other.”

Alvin Gentry: “The one thing that we talked about early on is that the one way that we could get hurt is to give up offensive rebounds and for the most part, we blocked Drummond out, but he’s still so big that he just kind of tipped them over the top of us. But when we needed it the most, I thought we came up and got the rebounds that we needed.”

Aside from Drummond, no Pistons player collected more than five rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

9/29: Detroit three-point shooting. The Pistons were just 3/14 in the first half, one reason they fell behind quickly and trailed 56-50 at intermission.

5-4: Pistons lead in fast-break points. It was a slow-paced game, unusual for the Pelicans this season, who shot 53 percent from the field, a rate that generally pushes them into the 120s in points.

20/23: New Orleans foul shooting, a big advantage on Detroit’s 13/24. Pistons bigs Drummond, Blake Griffin and Zaza Pachulia missed three free throws apiece.