Five things to know about the Pelicans on Aug. 18, 2020

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Aug 18, 2020

1)      People sometimes refer to picking between two comparable NBA draft prospects as a “flip of a coin,” but on Monday, there was a literal coin flip between two Western Conference teams. Sacramento prevailed in the toss with New Orleans, giving the Kings the No. 12 pre-lottery slot in Thursday’s drawing, while moving the Pelicans to No. 13.

2)      The 2020 lottery is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Central on ESPN.

3)      New Orleans’ chances of moving into the top four this year are similar to its odds in 2019 of winning the No. 1 pick.

4)      Based on the lottery format – which shifted to its current setup in last year’s event – the Pelicans can only end up with first-round pick 1, 2, 3, 4, 13 or 14.

5)      Jahlil Okafor and Zylan Cheatham played a game of “FORD” recently in Orlando. Watch the video.

