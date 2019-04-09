Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 9, 2019

1) The 17th season in New Orleans franchise history officially concludes tonight with a 7 p.m. home game against Golden State. Tickets are available here.



2) Oddly, Tuesday’s game is the lone visit of 2018-19 to New Orleans for the two-time defending NBA champions, who have locked up the No. 1 seed in the West.

3) Listen to Monday’s Black and Blue Report for more on Tuesday’s game, featuring a guest appearance by Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye.



4) Watch a video recap of Elfrid Payton’s painting event for kids in Gretna.



5) In case you missed it, New Orleans prevailed Sunday in Sacramento by a 133-129 margin.

