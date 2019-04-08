Postgame wrap: Pelicans 133, Kings 129

SACRAMENTO – New Orleans only had eight players available to play Sunday, but behind stellar performances by the likes of Ian Clark, Jahlil Okafor and Elfrid Payton, the Pelicans spoiled Sacramento’s home finale, rallying from deficits in both halves. New Orleans ended the Kings’ hopes of finishing at .500 for the first time in 13 years, while ensuring that the Pelicans won’t lose 50 games.

Sacramento built a 14-point first-half edge, but New Orleans rallied to within 68-66 by intermission. The Kings again took over the momentum in the fourth quarter, prior to the Pelicans holding the upper hand in the final minutes. Payton shifted from distribution mode to clutch scorer in the final period, dropping in key buckets to push New Orleans back ahead on the scoreboard.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Payton rattled in a free throw with 5.7 seconds left, giving New Orleans a two-possession margin. Sacramento had no timeouts left. The Pelicans appeared safe earlier with a six-point lead in the final minute, but after the Kings drained a three-pointer to cut the gap in half, New Orleans committed a bad-pass turnover that gave possession back to the hosts at 14 ticks to go. However, Sacramento airballed a three-point attempt with 7 seconds remaining, setting up Payton’s decisive foul shot.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Clark notched the second game of 30-plus points in his NBA career, displaying supreme confidence from the perimeter en route to a 31-point outing. Clark shot 11/21 from the field and 7/15 on three-pointers, with the latter representing the most trifectas he’s made in a game as a pro.

“He’s playing great down the stretch,” Payton said of Clark’s performance in recent weeks. “He’s getting some minutes, and he’s showing what he can do. I’ve seen him put in work all year, so this doesn’t surprise me.”

FOCUS ON: GAME 82

After Golden State clinched the No. 1 seed in the West on Sunday, on paper there is now nothing concrete at stake when the Warriors visit the Pelicans in two days, for NOLA’s final game of the regular season (Golden State will still have a Wednesday game remaining at Memphis). Oddly, the defending NBA champions have not played in the Crescent City yet this season, meaning former Pelicans big DeMarcus Cousins has not been back in the Smoothie King Center, nor has Cousins played against his ex-team. Both Warriors-Pelicans matchups in Oakland this season took place prior to Cousins making his season debut. It remains to be seen how Golden State will treat Tuesday’s game lineup- and rotation-wise, having played into June each of the past seasons and with no tangible incentive to win (other than homecourt advantage in a possible NBA Finals meeting with East No. 2 seed Toronto).

“It’s going to put a cap onto a crazy season,” Payton said on postgame radio of Game 82.

Regardless of the outcome, Tuesday's final buzzer will also mark the start of what promises to be one of the most eventful and exciting offseasons in New Orleans’ NBA history.

BY THE NUMBERS

19/42: New Orleans three-point shooting, one of its top performances of ’18-19.

11: New Orleans blocks, led by three from Payton. Clark, Okafor and Kenrich Williams swatted two shots apiece.

210: Total shot attempts combined for the two teams, in a fast-paced game between the clubs ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the league in possessions per 48 minutes.