Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 19, 2021

Posted: Apr 19, 2021

1)      The New Orleans Pelicans (25-32) are off today after Sunday's loss to the New York Knicks. The Pelicans host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 6:30 p.m CST. 

2)      Watch postgame interviews from Stan Van Gundy and Pelicans players after Sunday's game against the New York Knicks.

3)      Check back to Pelicans.com later Monday afternoon to see which Pelicans players are on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

4)      Red Bull, the Pelicans, and renowned visual artist Brandan "Bmike" Odums teamed up with eight local artists to transform the original backboards throughout the city into works of art. The designed backboards can be seen on display in the Smoothie King Center and fans are encouraged to vote for their favorites. The artist with the most votes will be commissioned to design a basketball court in New Orleans. Click HERE to Vote Now for Your Favorite Backboard!

5)     Listen to the Pelicans beat reporter round table episode on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 16, 2021. 



Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Eric Bledsoe scores 22 points vs. New York Knicks

2020-21 Game #57: Pelicans at Knicks

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Eric Bledsoe scores 22 points vs. New York Knicks
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Eric Bledsoe scores 22 points vs. New York Knicks

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe poured on the offense in the second half, finishing with 22 points in the team's overtime loss to the New York Knicks.
Apr 18, 2021  |  01:58
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson tallies 34 points vs. New York Knicks
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson tallies 34 points vs. New York Knicks

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallied 34 points in the team's overtime loss to the New York Knicks.
Apr 18, 2021  |  01:55
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-18-21
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-18-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' OT road loss against the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021.
Apr 18, 2021  |  03:30
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 4-18-21
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 4-18-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe addresses the media following the Pelicans' OT road loss against the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021.
Apr 18, 2021  |  03:05
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-18-21
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-18-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy addresses the media following the Pelicans' OT road loss against the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021.
Apr 18, 2021  |  05:10
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-18-21
Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-18-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses the media following the Pelicans' OT road loss against the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021.
Apr 18, 2021  |  03:20
Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks
Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks

Check out New Orleans Pelicans team highlights from the OT loss to the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:01
Zion Williams steal and score | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Zion Williams steal and score | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson picks Julius Randle's pocket and finishes through the contact on the fast break.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:28
Brandon Ingram shows off mid-range game | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Brandon Ingram shows off mid-range game | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets to his spot and sinks the mid-range jumper.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:17
Eric Bledsoe connects beyond the arc | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Eric Bledsoe connects beyond the arc | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe continues his third quarter tear with a deep triple.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:22
Eric Bledsoe drains baseline jumper | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Eric Bledsoe drains baseline jumper | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe turns up the offense in the third quarter with this baseline jumper.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:20
Zion Williamson fast break finish | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Zion Williamson fast break finish | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson races out on the break for the lay-up and-one.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:25
James Nunnally scores first points as Pelican | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
James Nunnally scores first points as Pelican | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Nunnally drills a deep jumper for his first points with the squad.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:18
Zion Williamson hammers it home | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Zion Williamson hammers it home | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson splits the pick and roll and hammers home the monster slam.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:19
Pelicans back-to-back alley-oop jams | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Pelicans back-to-back alley-oop jams | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

The New Orleans Pelicans capitalize on back-to-back lobs to Jaxson Hayes & Zion Williamson against the Knicks.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:34
Steven Adams on the attack | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Steven Adams on the attack | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams attacks the rim against the New York Knicks.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:00
Zion Williamson midrange bucket | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Zion Williamson midrange bucket | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson rises up and knocks down the midrange jumper to end the first quarter.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:09
Naji Marshall drills three | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Naji Marshall drills three | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall knocks down the challenged triple against the Knicks.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:11
Jaxson Hayes second chance alley-oop | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes second chance alley-oop | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall finds Jaxson Hayes for the second chance alley-oop slam against the Knicks.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:20
Brandon Ingram attacks the rim | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Brandon Ingram attacks the rim | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram attacks the rim for the score and-1.
Apr 18, 2021  |  00:17

