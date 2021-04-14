Travis Steele on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 14, 2021
Xavier men's basketball coach Travis Steele joins the show today to give some perspective on Pelicans forward, Naji Marshall, who played at Xavier from 2017 - 2020.
Pelicans-Knicks Shootaround: James Nunnally 4-14-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Nunnaly talks to the media about joining the roster following the team's shootaround on April 14, 2021 ahead of tonight's game vs. the New York Knicks.
| 06:00
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Knicks | April 14, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 14, at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports New Orleans.
| 00:42
Pelicans vs. Kings Slo-Mo Highlights 4/12/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans home victory over the Sacramento Kings in Game 54 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:00
Pelicans- Kings Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps the Pelicans' win against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
| 04:23
Pelicans- Kings Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' win against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
| 12:02
Pelicans- Kings Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 4-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe recaps the Pelicans' win against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
| 03:34
Zion Williamson scores 30 points | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notches 30 points in the team's 117-110 win over the Kings on Monday night.
| 01:56
Brandon Ingram pours in 34 points | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 34 points in the team's 117-110 win over the Kings on Monday night.
| 01:55
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram vs. Kings 4-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
| 02:35
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Sacramento Kings
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings full game highlights, 04/12/2021
| 00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. steal and slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. creates the turnover and finishes with the dunk on the offensive end.
| 00:11
Zion Williamson assist to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finds Jaxson Hayes for the basket plus the foul.
| 00:11
Zion Williamson soars for the slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes flight for the one-handed slam.
| 00:17
Steven Adams one-handed slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams throws down the one-handed slam off the Eric Bledsoe assist.
| 00:19
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes extends for the alley-oop slam off the Naji Marshall assist.
| 00:10
Brandon Ingram And-1 | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket and converts the And-1 score.
| 00:25
Zion Williamson put-back slam | Pelicans -Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson collects the offensive rebound and slams it home.
| 00:12
Brandon Ingram bucket | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram uses the pump fake to create space and knock down the mid-range jumper.
| 00:09
Pelicans at Cavaliers Slo-Mo Highlights 4/11/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 53 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:14
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 109
Led by Zion Williamsons 38 points (16-22 FG) and nine rebounds, the Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers, 116-109. Additionally Brandon Ingram added 27 points and eight assists in the victory.
| 00:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Naji Marshall scores 15 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall turned in a 15-point, seven-rebound performance in the team's road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 11, 2021.
| 01:52
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers (4/11/2021).
| 05:40
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Naji Marshall 4-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall postgame interview following the Pelicans' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers(4/11/2021).
| 05:15
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers (4/11/2021).
| 02:40
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 11, 2021.
| 10:05
Zion Williamson (38 points) Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Zion Williamson (38 points) Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 04/11/2021
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 27 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallied 27 points in the team's road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 11, 2021.
| 00:01
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson at Cavaliers 4-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's performance in the road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 11, 2021.
| 01:36
Willy Hernangómez splits the defense | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez splits the defense for the lay-up and the lead.
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram baseline jam | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes feeds Brandon Ingram on the baseline drive.
| 00:17
