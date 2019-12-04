Derrick Favors, Kenrich Williams are questionable for Phoenix game

During a very productive stretch in mid-November, the starting center and power forward combination for New Orleans was Derrick Favors and Kenrich Williams, respectively, but both frontcourt players have missed games recently. The Pelicans might have that duo back in action, or potentially one of them, when they host Phoenix at 7 p.m. on Thursday, because both Favors and Williams are listed as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report.

Favors has been unavailable to play since the Nov. 16 game at Miami, first due to back spasms and then for personal reasons, while Williams sat out Sunday vs. Oklahoma City and Tuesday against Dallas, due to a sprained ankle. Williams had played in 53 consecutive regular season games prior to being sidelined against the Thunder, dating back to the final 34 games of the 2018-19 campaign.

Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) remain listed as out on NOLA’s injury report.