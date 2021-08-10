Antonio Daniels on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 10, 2021
Pelicans TV Analyst Antonio Daniels joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to recap yesterday's Summer League victory over the Bulls. The trio also discuss the Pelicans offseason moves.
First Pelicans Interview: Devonte Graham on joining New Orleans 8-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the local media about joining the team and his existing relationships with various teammates.
Highlights: Pelicans vs. Bulls | NBA Summer League Game #1 8-9-21
Check out highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans win over the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of their 2021 NBA Summer League schedule.
Limited Edition: Pelicans Chantilly Slam at Creole Creamery
The Pelicans teamed up with Creole Creamery for a limited edition Pelicans Chantilly Slam ice cream available at all three locations in New Orleans. Beat the heat with this slam dunk treat!
Naji Marshall Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall discusses the team's win in their NBA Summer League opener against the Chicago Bulls on August 9, 2021.
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green discusses the team's win in their NBA Summer League opener against the Chicago Bulls on August 9, 2021.
Trey Murphy III Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III discusses the team's win in their NBA Summer League opener against the Chicago Bulls on August 9, 2021.
Pelicans Summer League Highlights: Trey Murphy scores 26 points vs. Chicago Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III scored 26 points in his NBA Summer League debut vs. Chicago Bulls on August 9, 2021.
Trey Murphy III On-Court Postgame Interview | NBA Summer League 8-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III speaks with ESPN following the team's Summer League win over the Chicago Bulls
Didi Louzada feeds Trey Murphy III for the slam | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Didi Louzada feeds the lob to Trey Murphy III during NBA Summer League.
Herb Jones sinks three-pointer | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones knocks down the triple during NBA Summer League play against the Chicago Bulls.
Trey Murphy III slams it home | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III with the poster slam against the Chicago Bulls in NBA Summer League.
One-on-One Interview with Devonte' Graham | NBA Summer League
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham shares his thoughts on joining New Orleans from NBA Summer League.
Naji Marshall racks up 10 in the 2nd quarter | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall puts in some work on offense in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at NBA Summer League.
Kira Lewis Jr. drive and finish | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. drives to the rim for the strong finish and one.
Moses Wright bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Moses Wright knocks down the jumper and draws the foul in NBA Summer League against the Chicago Bulls.
Kira Lewis Jr. steal and score | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. picks off the pass and races the floor for the lay-up against the Chicago Bulls in 2021 NBA Summer League.
Trey Murphy III drills triple | Pelicans-Bulls Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III drains a triple for the Pelicans first points in 2021 NBA Summer League.
Gameday Hype Highlights: Pelicans vs. Bulls | 2021 Summer League Game #1
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as they kick off their 2021 NBA Summer League schedule against the Chicago Bulls at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN2.
Highlights: Pelicans Summer League Practice 8-7-21
Head inside practice with your Pelicans as they prepare to kick-off their NBA Summer League schedule on August 9, 2021.
Kira Lewis Jr. on his first Summer League, Herbert Jones | Pelicans Summer League 8-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about entering his first NBA Summer League and playing with former Alabama teammate Herbert Jones following practice on August 7, 2021.
Willie Green on creating early synergy | Pelicans Summer League 8-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks about the team's preparations ahead of NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas, NV.
Didi Louzada on his offseason preparations | Pelicans Summer League 8-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Didi Louzada talks about his offseason preparations and improvements heading into 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, NV.
Willie Green one-on-one interview with Antonio Daniels
Bally Sports New Orleans TV analyst Antonio Daniels sits down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with the new Pelicans head coach, Willie Green.
Pelicans Draft 2021: Welcome to the Squad
In the 2021 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans welcomed Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III to the squad. Get excited for what the future holds!
First Pelicans Interview: Trey Murphy III shares his NBA Draft experience
New Orleans Pelicans draft selection and Memphis guard Trey Murphy III shares his 2021 NBA Draft experience and discusses the skills he will bring to New Orleans.
First Pelicans Interview: Herbert Jones shares his NBA Draft experience
New Orleans Pelicans draft selection and Alabama forward Herbert Jones shares his 2021 NBA Draft experience and discusses the skills he will bring to New Orleans.
Trajan Langdon recaps the Pelicans draft picks | NBA Draft 2021
New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon discusses the team's selections in the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29, 2021.
Behind the scenes at Pelicans head coach Willie Green's first press conference
Go behind the scenes at New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green's introductory press conference as excitement builds for the Pelicans' 2021-22 NBA season.
Pelicans, Hennessy Black Owned Business Spotlight: NOLA Organic Spa
The Pelicans and Hennessy teamed up to spotlight black owned businesses and their vital contributions to the city of New Orleans. In our latest episode, we highlight NOLA Organic Spa.
New Orleans Pelicans 2021 NBA Draft Preview
Five minute preview of what the New Orleans Pelicans 2021 NBA Draft could look like.
