5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 17, 2022

1) Welcome back to the NBA playoffs, New Orleans. On Sunday, the Pelicans will compete in their first playoff game since May 8, 2018, visiting top-seeded Phoenix at 8 p.m. Central. An hour-long pregame radio show on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM begins at 7 p.m., live from The Rusty Nail in New Orleans, hosted by Daniel Sallerson and Erin Summers. Bally Sports will also have a one-hour pregame show at 7, followed by its game coverage. TNT is televising Game 1 nationally.

2) Read about the various interesting matchups in the Pelicans-Suns series in this preview, starting with two head coaches who are very familiar with each other.



3) Read more on Brandon Ingram in Pelicans.com’s latest postseason profile article.

4) The Pelicans practiced Saturday at Arizona State. Watch post-practice interviews with Willie Green, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.



5) Check out photos from practice, as well as the team’s arrival in Arizona.

