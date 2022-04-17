First-round opponents Willie Green, Monty Williams guided turnarounds in NOLA, Phoenix

New Orleans first-year head coach Willie Green and his counterpart in a Western Conference quarterfinal series, Phoenix’s Monty Williams, are a rare breed among NBA sideline bosses, refraining from using profanity to get across messages to players. That explains why when Green needed to keep Pelicans players thinking positively during a discouraging stretch of Friday’s must-win against the LA Clippers, his words remained suitable for a family website.

“Get your freaking heads up!” Green told his team, after a halftime lead had turned into a 10-point deficit due to an everything-went-wrong third quarter. “This is what we live for! This is what we work hard for! We ain’t giving it up! We are not freaking giving this up! You’ve got to fight!”

The Pelicans did not give an inch to the Clippers in the final 12 minutes, winning the period 31-17 to pull off an exhilarating comeback and advance to the playoffs for the first time in four years. Green has overseen what’s been a remarkable turnaround for a New Orleans club that began the regular season 1-12, but became the first squad in 25 years to start 1-12 or worse and still qualify for the playoffs (coincidentally, the 1996-97 Suns were the most recent team to do it).

Speaking of turnarounds, Williams – who was Pelicans head coach from 2010-15 – has also led the Suns to a drastic transformation, in rapid time. The season prior to Williams’ arrival, Phoenix went just 19-63, finishing with the West’s worst record. He guided the Suns to a major improvement in 2019-20, capped by an 8-0 run in the Orlando bubble. In Year 2 of Williams’ tenure, Phoenix reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 (when Charles Barkley was its biggest star). The Suns followed that up by going 64-18 this season, the NBA’s top record by an eight-game margin over the next-best mark (Memphis at 56-26).

Green, who was on Williams’ Phoenix staff last season during its run to a West crown, also played for Williams during the latter’s first campaign as an NBA head coach, back in 2010-11 with the New Orleans Hornets. That team started 8-0 and qualified for the West playoffs, one of three postseason appearances of the previous decade for Crescent City pro basketball.

The two close friends will become foes for the next two weeks, as Green debuts in the playoffs. Williams has gone 16-16 career in the postseason, picking up 14 of those victories last spring. Here’s a look at the players who’ve been vital parts of each team’s success so far this season, setting the stage for Green and Williams to meet in the postseason:

Starters

POINT GUARD

CJ McCollum and Phoenix’s Chris Paul are two of the most respected men among the NBA’s 400-plus players. They’re also two of the league’s most consistent winners, with McCollum now 9-for-9 in making the playoffs during his pro career, while Paul has been part of the postseason 12 straight years (a streak that began with New Orleans in ’10-11, as a teammate of Green and coached by Williams). Paul was mentioned in the MVP discussion again this season, while McCollum was one of the league’s most valuable second-half players, helping the Pelicans go from out of the West’s top 10 to securing a playoff berth.

SHOOTING GUARD

Herbert Jones and Phoenix’s Devin Booker engaged in some very compelling duels at the Suns’ offensive end during four head-to-head regular season matchups, with Jones being the rare defender able to contest Booker and his elite jump-shooting prowess. Jones also tallied his third-best scoring game of the season (22 points) against Phoenix in a March loss. Despite being hounded by Jones at times, Booker averaged 27.0 points vs. the Pelicans this season, topped by a 33-point game in the Smoothie King Center on Jan. 4.

SMALL FORWARD

Just as New Orleans often matches up its best individual defender (Jones) against Phoenix’s leading scorer (Booker), the Suns can assign NBA All-Defense candidate Mikal Bridges to Pelicans versatile threat Brandon Ingram. Bridges might be the most underrated piece of Phoenix’s rise to prominence over the past two seasons, a two-way force who averaged 14.2 points and shot 37 percent from three-point range in ’21-22. Ingram was outstanding during the West play-in tournament for New Orleans, averaging 28.5 points on 63 percent shooting.

POWER FORWARD

A contrast in approach between New Orleans and Phoenix to each team’s starting lineup boils down to this position. The Suns’ spot is manned by Jae Crowder, a hard-nosed, 6-foot-6, 10-year veteran who spends most of his time on offense beyond the three-point arc (365 of his 544 total attempts from the field this season were treys). The Pelicans’ “jumbo” frontcourt took shape when 6-11 Jaxson Hayes was moved to the first string, a decision that led to the third-year pro playing his best basketball. Hayes has dipped his toes in three-point shooting lately, but his forte is athletic finishes at the rim, including alley oops.

CENTER

Jonas Valanciunas, 29, and Deandre Ayton, 23, are at different stages of their careers, but share some offensive similarities in that both can dominate the paint, but are also able to step out and hit jumpers. Valanciunas is more of a three-point threat (57 of 158 this season) than Ayton (7 of 19), but Phoenix’s fourth-year pro and former No. 1 overall pick can get red-hot on mid-range jumpers. Both bigs produced eye-opening games during the 2021 postseason, with Ayton posting 14 double-doubles and Valanciunas going for 20 and 20 in a play-in victory for Memphis over San Antonio.

Bench

NEW ORLEANS

Guards

Jose Alvarado scored 12 points in NOLA’s initial play-in victory over the Spurs, then was a plus-12 and helped the Pelicans regain their footing during Friday’s second half vs. the Clippers. … Devonte’ Graham has been in a reduced role during the postseason so far, logging 10:37 of action in the play-in tournament. … Three-point specialist Tony Snell made a four-minute cameo Friday after a Wednesday DNP.

Wings

Take a bow, Trey Murphy III. The rookie helped save the Pelicans’ season Friday with a 14-point second half, including four momentous three-point baskets. … Naji Marshall totaled 22 play-in tourney minutes, scoring nine points and grabbing seven rebounds.

Bigs

Larry Nance Jr. has been very valuable since his March 24 Pelicans debut, but never more than Friday’s win at the Clippers. Nance compiled a 14-point, 16-rebound game in 24 minutes, pulling down seven offensive boards. … Willy Hernangomez didn’t appear in the play-in tournament but was a key piece during the regular season, as a spot starter or off the bench.

PHOENIX

Guards

The younger brother of former Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, combo guard Aaron Holiday shot 40 percent from three-point range after the All-Star break in a limited sample size, averaging 6.7 points. … A major catalyst during Phoenix’s run to the NBA Finals in 2021, floor general and southpaw Cam Payne is Phoenix’s sixth-leading scorer at 10.8 ppg.

Wings

Landry Shamet shot 39 percent from three-point range and averaged 10.1 points from Feb. 1 through the end of the regular season. … Torrey Craig is a versatile defender who was welcomed back by Phoenix for his second tour of the duty with the Suns, after a pit stop with Indiana for 51 games this season.

Bigs

JaVale McGee is seeking his fourth NBA championship over the last five seasons, having won two titles with Golden State and a third in the Disney bubble with the Lakers. Phoenix went 12-5 with McGee as a starter this season, including a Nov. 2 win over New Orleans. … Spending most of his 11-year career with Charlotte, Bismack Biyombo is a rebounder and shot-blocker, but displayed more offense this season, registering 10 double-digit scoring games with Phoenix.