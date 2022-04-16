Pelicans 2022 postseason profile: Brandon Ingram

There may be an argument on this from supporters of Chicago All-Star guard Zach LaVine, but at the start of this NBA season, sixth-year forward Brandon Ingram might have been the league’s best player who’d yet to participate in a playoff game. By pouring in 30 points on 14/21 shooting Friday – spearheading New Orleans to a 105-101 win over the Clippers in an elimination game – Ingram made sure his name will be permanently removed from that discussion by the end of this weekend.

The talented LaVine (478 career games) and Ingram (368) will each perform in the national showcase of the NBA playoffs for the first time Sunday evening, after Ingram helped lead the Pelicans to two play-in tournament victories. Do-or-die play-in matchups vs. San Antonio and the Clippers provided two national TV opportunities for Ingram to show how far he’s come as a player since being drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers in 2016. He took full advantage. The Duke product averaged 28.5 points and shot 25/40 from the field (63 percent), taking over at times during Friday’s game in Crypto.com Arena, the venue where he began his pro career.

“I tell him the same thing every single game: ‘I don’t care who we’re playing, you’re the best player on the court.’ I believe it,” said Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr., also an Ingram teammate for two seasons with the Lakers. “I saw it in L.A. I see it now. He was a man on a mission tonight.”

Ingram ranks fourth on the list of active players without a playoff appearance, but that will no longer be the case at tip-off of Sunday’s 8 p.m. game in Phoenix’s Footprint Center. Ingram battled injuries throughout 2021-22, but the Pelicans’ improbable run to the playoffs would not have been possible without their 31-26 overall record with the 24-year-old in uniform, including a 10-2 mark since the All-Star break.

Beloved by teammates, partly due to his work ethic and unselfish, lowkey personality, Ingram’s initial playoff trip was a source of pride for New Orleans players Friday.

“I’m glad the world gets to see how good he truly is,” guard CJ McCollum said. “Oftentimes, if you don’t make the playoffs, people kind of forget about you, or underestimate your talent. Now he has a chance to play on the biggest stage. He showed tonight how great he is – he can get to his spots, get to the rim, make plays, defensively he’s active and engaged, he can initiate the offense. I’m happy for him.”

Nance: “I’m just thrilled I can be here with him. I got to be with him a little bit (with the Lakers). I got to see the work he put in. I tell everybody that asked, (among) the two hardest workers I’ve ever seen in my entire life, one of them is Brandon Ingram. If we had practice at 10 (a.m.), he was there at 8. Sweating heavy by the time we got to practice. Every single day of his rookie year.”

Minutes after Friday’s buzzer, which signaled the ninth-seeded Pelicans’ clinch of a West playoff spot, Ingram was given a platform normally reserved for only the NBA’s biggest stars, joining TNT’s Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith for a postgame walk-off interview. After five previous seasons of being left out of the NBA’s annual 16-team field, Ingram noted how much he’s looking forward to his first opportunity to be part of it.

“I never had a winning record, never been in the postseason,” Ingram said on the ultra-popular postgame show. “To get a chance to showcase my talent on the biggest stage is beautiful.

“It’s our time. All the work we put in every day, all the work we put in in the summer, we finally get to showcase it on the biggest stage. I’m excited. I know my teammates are excited. It’s going to be fun.”