Game Preview: Pacers at Rockets

The NBA has announced that the Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 has been postponed due to government shutdown of Toyota Center because of severe weather conditions in Houston.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

Matchup

The Pacers (15-14) will look to pick up their fourth win in their last five games on Saturday night, when they travel to Houston to take on the Rockets (11-17).

Saturday's game is the last in a stretch of five straight contests for the Blue & Gold against teams with a sub-.500 record. Indiana has gone 3-1 through the first four games, though it hasn't been easy work. The Pacers have rallied from a significant deficit in the fourth quarter in each of their last three games, pulling out wins in Atlanta last Saturday and Minnesota on Wednesday, but falling in overtime to Chicago on Monday.

But Wednesday's overtime win over the Timberwolves was promising in that stars Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis both seemingly broke out of shooting slumps. Prior to Wednesday, Brogdon was shooting just 38.7 percent from the field this month, while Sabonis was converting under 45 percent of his shots, both well below their career averages. But the duo both had massive nights in Minnesota, combining for 68 points, 26 rebounds, and 17 assists, while going 25-for-43 from the field and 7-for-9 from 3-point range.

Saturday's game will be the first time the Pacers reunite with Victor Oladipo since they traded the two-time All-Star in a four-team deal last month that brought Caris LeVert to Indiana and sent James Harden to Brooklyn. It is unclear, however, if Oladipo will suit up against his former team.

The 6-4 guard has averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 11 games with the Rockets, but has not played since injuring his right foot against Miami on Feb. 11.

The Rockets were supposed to be on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday, but Friday's game against Dallas was postponed due to a government shutdown of the Toyota Center due to severe weather conditions in Houston. The Pacers, meanwhile, have several days off after Saturday's game because their game on Monday against San Antonio has also been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Spurs.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Justin Holiday

Doug McDermott

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



John Wall

Eric Gordon

Jae'Sean Tate

Danuel House Jr.

DeMarcus Cousins

Injury Report

Pacers: Brian Bowen II - out (G League two-way contract), Jalen Lecque - out (G League assignment), Caris LeVert - out (medical condition), Cassius Stanley - out (G League two-way contract), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Rockets: TBA

Last Meeting

Jan. 6, 2021: The Pacers came away with a hard-fought 114-107 win over the Rockets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Myles Turner's block of David Nwaba in the final minute — his eighth of the night — sealed the win.

"He's been terrific," Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon said of Turner. "He's the best shot-blocking big in the league. It's really that simple."

Brogdon scored what was then a career-high 35 points and dished out seven assists, going 13-for-25 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Domantas Sabonis added 22 points and 12 rebounds, Justin Holiday scored 20 points off the bench, and Victor Oladipo tallied 18 points and nine rebounds for Indiana.

John Wall led Houston with 28 points in the loss. Eric Gordon scored 20 points, while three-time scoring champion James Harden had just 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting but did dish out 12 assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won their last two games against the Rockets after dropping five straight.

Two Pacers hit defensive milestones in Wednesday's overtime win in Minnesota. Myles Turner reached 800 career blocks, while T.J. McConnell surpassed 500 career steals.

Rockets guard Eric Gordon is an Indianapolis native and attended North Central High School and Indiana University.

