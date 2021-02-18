Game Rewind: Pacers 134, Timberwolves 128 (OT)

Game Recap

It was the second time in as many contests that the Pacers saw an overtime period. However, this time they flipped the script, avenging their loss to Chicago on Monday.

Tied 121-121 heading into extra time on Wednesday, the Blue & Gold notched the frame's first five points. From there, they never gave up the lead. Ahead 129-126 with 9.8 seconds remaining, Malcolm Brogdon drilled an ice-cold 3-pointer from the left side to seal the deal. Indiana (15-14) walked away from Target Center with a 134-128 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-22).

"It's exactly what the guys were talking about at the end of regulation," coach Nate Bjorkgren said regarding the team's shot at redemption. "Getting into that last five minutes and really digging in. I thought we came out more assertive."

>The fireworks truly started late in the fourth quarter. After a flurry of late lead changes, Indiana found itself trailing 121-116 with 58.9 seconds to go. Jeremy Lamb knocked in a three to close the gap. Domantas Sabonis then notched two clutch free throws with 11.1 seconds to go to tie the game. A last-second 3-point shot from Minnesota rookie Anthony Edwards looked true but popped out halfway home to force the extra period.

Two Pacers finished with 30-plus points tonight. Sabonis led the way with a career-high 36 points on 13-of-21 shooting. He added 17 boards and 10 assists to notch his seventh career triple-double — the most ever by a Pacers player. Even still, he was focused on the team win.

"It does not mean (anything)," he said of his feat. "We really needed this win. All that's out the window. I'm just happy we got the win. Buzzer went off, we all left off smiling and happy. That's the most important part."

Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 6-of-7 from deep. He also snagged nine rebounds and dished out seven assists. Jeremy Lamb added 18 and eight boards off the bench, while Aaron Holiday tallied 15 in his reserve role.

It was a high-scoring affair in the first half, as Indiana notched a season-high 39 first-quarter points to take a six-point edge going into the second. But the Blue & Gold faltered on defense. The crew gave up 40 points in the second quarter and fell behind 73-69 after two. The 73 first-half points allowed set a new season-high.

The first quarter started off tight. Indiana earned two early five-point leads, but the Timberwolves worked quickly to erase them. Minnesota eventually earned a 17-16 lead on Karl-Anthony Towns' three-point play in the paint with 5:12 to go.

However, Indiana responded with nine unanswered, including seven from Justin Holiday, to leap ahead 25-17 with 4:03 remaining. Four of Holiday's run came on one possession after he drilled a trey through Malik Beasley's foul and sank the ensuing free throw.

The Pacers managed to stretch their lead to as high as 11 in the frame, 39-28, behind five straight points from Jeremy Lamb off the bench. However, Minnesota shrunk the deficit to six before the final seconds. Beasley's baseline three with 1.0 seconds left gave the game a 39-33 score after one.

Although Indiana scored on three of its first five possessions in the second, they had trouble stopping Naz Reid on the defensive end. The second-year center out of LSU recorded nine straight Timberwolves points en route to tying the score at 44 with 9:55 remaining. A Jaden McDaniels three from the right side soon gave Minnesota the three-point advantage.

The three sparked an 11-5 Timberwolves run over the next 2:41 that stretched their lead to 55-49. Three free throws from Towns pushed their lead to seven, 58-51, at the 6:12 mark. But Indiana kept fighting back.

Trailing 60-53, the Blue & Gold notched seven straight to tie the score with 4:05 remaining. Sabonis then briefly earned a 67-66 Indiana lead on a layup with 2:09 to go. However, the Timberwolves outscored the Pacers 7-2 over the final two minutes to take the four-point lead into the half.

Towns and the Timberwolves continued to hold the lead early in the third. The star center scored seven of Minnesota's first 11 points of the frame, including a 25-foot triple from the top of the key, that stretched the lead to 84-75 at the 8:02 mark.

Indiana then managed just four points over the next 4:32 of the contest. Brogdon's layup with 4:09 remaining cut the Pacers deficit to 88-81. From there, the offense appeared to find some spark. At the 3:06 mark, Sabonis knocked in a three. Brogdon then followed with a driving finger-roll layup to trim Minnesota's lead to 90-86 with 2:25 remaining in the frame.

But both teams then went cold to close out the third. The lone bucket in the final minutes of the period belonged to Reid, whose left-handed layup gave the Timberwolves a 92-86 advantage heading into the final frame. He finished the night with 18 points.

Behind its work on the offensive glass, Minnesota quickly stretched its lead to double digits, 98-88. All three buckets came from second-chance opportunities as the Pacers failed to box-out players crashing to the paint. Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren called a timeout with 9:44 remaining in an attempt to regroup the squad.

The call appeared to spark the Pacers, as Aaron Holiday tallied five unanswered points to trim the deficit to 98-93 with 8:35 remaining. On defense, the Pacers switched to a 2-3 zone to limit the driving lanes for Minnesota.

With 6:42 to play, Brogdon knocked in a pull-up 3-pointer from the right wing to cut the Timberwolves' lead to one possession, 100-98. Later, Brogdon drilled another one from deep, giving Indiana its first lead since the second quarter. A patient layup from Sabonis at the 4:32 mark stretched the lead to 107-102.

The lead then rapidly switched between teams. Tied at 109, Ricky Rubio connected on a layup to give the Timberwolves a two-point advantage. Aaron Holiday then responded with a three. But, 17 seconds later Beasley nailed a trey of his own to push Minnesota back in front 114-112 with 2:22 to go.

After a Lamb floater tied the game, Indiana's defense hit a misstep. The Timberwolves notched five straight to earn a 119-114 lead with 1:21 to go. But Indiana did not give in.

Trailing 121-116, Lamb hit a tough 3-pointer over the outstretched hands of a defender. After Rubio missed a step-back jumper, Sabonis drew a foul and sank the resulting free throws, tying things once again, 121-121. Only 11.1 seconds remained.

On the final Timberwolves possession, Edwards was given the chance to win it. Towns caught the inbound pass and handed the rock off to Edwards tailing around the screen. Having a decent look, he rose and fired. To his disbelief, the ball didn't fall. He clutched his head in his hands as they headed into overtime.

Contrary to Monday's game, Indiana's shots fell early and often in overtime. Brogdon started the extra frame's scoring with a triple on the right wing. Sabonis added a nifty left-handed hook to extend the lead to 126-121 with 3:45 to go. A Beasley 3-pointer brought the game to one possession with 2:42 to go. But Indiana remained tenacious.

A big defensive stop from Brogdon on Towns in the paint followed by a Beasley miss from deep kept the score stagnant. Aaron Holiday then drove the lane and notched an easy layup to give Indiana a 129-124 lead with 1:10 left.

After a Timberwolves timeout, Beasley responded with a dunk to close the gap to three. But Sabonis and "The President" soon sealed the deal.

After an Indiana shot-clock violation, Sabonis snatched the ball from Beasley. Brogdon looked to drive but stepped back beyond the arc with space. He calmly drilled the triple, giving the Pacers a 132-126 lead with 9.8 seconds to go. The crew then closed out the game at the free-throw line, earning the much-needed victory.

Inside the Numbers

Indiana outscored the Timberwolves in the paint, 64-50.

Despite giving up 11 offensive rebounds, the Pacers won the battle of the boards, 62-54.

Myles Turner recorded four blocks tonight. It's the 12th time this season he's recorded at least four blocks in a game.

After sitting out Monday's game against the Bulls with a sore knee, Doug McDermott started tonight and finished with eight points, two rebounds, and an assist.

You Can Quote Me On That

"The most important (takeaway) – I feel like this was a big win for the team. There was a lot of emotions out there. The locker room is happy. That's the most important thing." – Sabonis on the most important takeaway of the game

"We wanted to learn from our mistakes. When we pushed it to overtime, we didn't want to come out flat. We really tried to make it a point to come out with a lot of energy and get stops, execute on the offensive end, and get good shots – whether they go in or not. And tonight, they went in." –Lamb on the overtime performance

"I was just playing the game tonight. I wasn't really – I was taking what they gave me. They were going under screens – hit by screens. And Domas (Sabonis) was setting great screens. So I took the shots I had." –Brogdon on his performance from deep

Stat of the Night

After giving up 21 points of 10 first-half turnovers, Indiana limited Minnesota to just two points off five second-half turnovers, including overtime.

Noteworthy

Indiana has won four straight against the Timberwolves dating back to 2018.

After tonight's win, the Pacers still own the Eastern Conference's best road record (8-5).

Domantas Sabonis now has four games with 30 or more points this season. He had only scored 30 points twice over his first four NBA seasons entering this year.

Up Next

The Pacers will travel to Houston to take on the Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

Tickets

A limited number of tickets for all upcoming Pacers home games from January 24 through March 4 are now on sale. Single Game Tickets » Health & Safety Guidelines »









