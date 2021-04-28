Game Preview: Pacers vs Nets

Matchup

After having their three-game win streak snapped on Tuesday night, the Pacers (29-32) will look to get back in the win column on Thursday. It won't be easy, however, as they take on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the East-leading Brooklyn Nets (42-20).

Indiana had won three straight games despite being without several key players, including all three of its centers, due to injury. But those absences finally caught up to the Blue & Gold in Tuesday's 133-112 loss to Portland. The Trail Blazers dominated Indiana from both beyond the arc and on the glass, making 20 3-pointers and outrebounding the Pacers, 57-38.

It remains to be seen if the Pacers will get any reinforcements for Thursday's game. Any additions would be welcome against a formidable opponent like the Nets.

Brooklyn has climbed to the top of the conference standings despite rarely having its "Big Three" all healthy and available at the same time. The trio of Durant, Irving, and James Harden has played in just seven games together this season. Still, the Nets have been plenty good with just one or two of them on the floor and became the first team in the East to clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday.

The Nets announced last week that Harden will be out indefinitely after suffering "a setback" while rehabbing the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since April 5. But Harden's absence has been mitigated by the return of Durant over the weekend from a thigh injury. The 11-time All-Star scored 33 points on Sunday in a win over Phoenix, then recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's victory over Toronto.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Caris LeVert

Edmond Sumner

Oshae Brissett

JaKarr Sampson



Kyrie Irving

Landry Shamet

Joe Harris

Kevin Durant

Jeff Green

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Edmond Sumner, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - JaKarr Sampson

Nets: PG - Kyrie Irving, SG - Landry Shamet, SF - Joe Harris, PF - Kevin Durant, C - Jeff Green

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - questionable (left ankle sprain), Jeremy Lamb - questionable (sore left knee), Domantas Sabonis - out (sore lower back), Myles Turner - out (partial plantar plate tear, right foot great toe), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Nets: Bruce Brown - out (sore right knee), Chris Chiozza - out (fractured third metacarpal, right hand), Nicolas Claxton - out (health and safety protocols), Spencer Dinwiddie - out (partially torn ACL, right knee), James Harden - out (right hamstring strain), Alize Johnson - out (health and safety protocols)

Last Meeting

March 17, 2021: James Harden scored 25 of his game-high 40 points in the second half while also tallying 10 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Nets to a come-from-behind 124-115 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The 6-5 guard went 13-for-27 from the field and 12-for-14 from the free throw line.

The Pacers outscored Brooklyn 40-25 in the first quarter and led for most of the night and into the fourth quarter, but ultimately didn't have enough firepower to overcome Harden and Brooklyn.

"Harden was just doing his thing," Domantas Sabonis said after the game. "We tried to throw all kinds of different defenses at him, but he was picking us apart."

Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points and Sabonis finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in the loss. Doug McDermott and T.J. McConnell each scored 12 points off the bench for Indiana.

Joe Harris finished with 19 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting for Brooklyn. Jeff Green added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Noteworthy

The Nets have won three straight against the Pacers, including victories this season in Brooklyn on Feb. 10 and at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 17.

With a win on Thursday, Brooklyn would sweep the season series with the Pacers for the first time since 2012-13.

Former Pacer Alize Johnson signed a multi-year contract with the Nets on April 11 after previously signing two 10-day deals with Brooklyn.

