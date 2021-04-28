Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Trail Blazers 133

Recap

After picking up three straight wins without its primary post players, the Pacers (29-320 had hopes of defeating a slumping Portland Trail Blazers (33-28) team at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

However, the size and 3-point efficiency of Portland proved just too much. Using a 21-5 run in the second quarter to break the game open, the Blazers routed the Pacers, 133-112, for their first win in the last six contests. The visitors finished with a 67-44 rebounding advantage and shot 20-of-35 (57.1 percent) from deep.

"It was the threes," coach Nate Bjorkgren reiterated postgame. "We needed to do a better job of contesting better there. The glass got away from us there as well."

Seven Blazers finished in double figures. The usual suspects, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, recorded 23 and 20 apiece. However, the real story belonged to reserve player, Anfernee Simons. The IMG Academy product tallied a game-high 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He shot 9-of-10 from beyond the arc, missing only a heat-check three late in the contest.

"You have to tip your cap, at some point," Doug McDermott said of Simons' performance. "He came in and just completely changed the game."

Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett recorded 18 points each for Indiana. Caris LeVert added 16, while McDermott's 13 rounded out their double-digit scorers.

In the beginning, Indiana found offense through its veteran guards. LeVert and Brogdon combined to score the first 13 Pacers points. The first bucket from someone other than LeVert or Brogdon – a corner three from Edmond Sumner – broke a 13-all tie and gave Indiana a 16-13 lead. Oshae Brissett then followed with two triples, extending the Blue & Gold's lead to 22-17 with 4:05 remaining.

14 points from the Prez in the first quarterpic.twitter.com/A5fPyu3cc6 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 27, 2021

The Pacers kept a slim lead until back-to-back threes from Simons and Lillard grabbed two brief Portland advantages with 1:46 remaining. From there, the squads played tight down the stretch. Indiana got the last bucket of the frame, as McDermott knifed to the rim for a layup with 18.8 seconds left. They took a 35-34 lead into the second.

The second unit sustained a small lead early in the next period. Seven points in a 0:59 span from McConnell, including a baseline 3-pointer, snagged a 44-41 Indiana lead at the 9:19 mark. However, the Trail Blazers shooters responded quickly. Five from McCollum and a textbook step-back jumper from veteran Carmelo Anthony pushed Portland in front, 48-46.

Midway through the second, Portland strung together the first prominent run of the game. The visitors used a 21-5 run over a 4:39 span to grab a 71-55 lead with 1:43 to go. The surge came from a mix of multiple second-chance opportunities and shots from long-range. Brogdon's 13-foot jumper finally halted the run and brought Indiana back to within 14.

With less than 30 seconds left, Indiana earned a five-point swing to cut Portland's lead to 11. Brissett notched two free throws after McCollum's foul was upgraded to a Flagrant-1. With Indiana remaining on offense, Justin Holiday buried a three from the left baseline with 25.6 seconds left to head into halftime down 73-62. Upset with a late call, Lillard was then called for a technical foul before the teams entered the locker room

The Pacers quickly cut Portland's lead to eight early in the third after Brogdon's technical free throw and LeVert's jumper from the left elbow. But, that would be as close as they would get for the remainder of the game.

First, the defense had trouble stopping Lillard. The potent shooter helped the Blazers jump ahead 82-68 with 8:43 to go.

Portland soon stretched their lead to 18 on two separate occasions midway through the third. The only Blue & Gold player finding offense was LeVert, whose 10th point of the frame brought the squad to 90-74 at the 5:26 mark. Lillard quickly negated the bucket though, knocking in his fourth three of the night to push the visitors' lead to 19.

Things got worse from there as Indiana had no answer for Simons. Already up 93-74, the third-year guard scored nine points of a 20-4 Portland run to extend the lead to 113-78 heading into the final frame. Through three quarters, he was 7-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Simons continued on, breaking his personal record by knocking in two more to start the fourth. Portland held a commanding 119-78 lead at the 10:35 mark.

With the game well in hand, Indiana rested its usual group in favor of the deep bench. New two-way contract player, Amida Brimah, notched his first NBA points on a nice post move with 7:55 to go. 0:58 seconds later, he gave the crowd a highlight alley-oop slam off a lob from Aaron Holiday.

The deep reserves ended the game on a bright note for fans, outscoring Portland's group 34-20 in the frame. However, the Pacers are hoping for more than a moral victory in their next outing. They will face a tough Brooklyn Nets squad on April 29.

Inside the Numbers

Three Blazers finished with double-digit rebounding performances: Enes Kanter (14), Robert Covington (11), and Jusuf Nurkic (10)

Oshae Brissett finished the night with his third double-double in four games (18 points, 10 rebounds)

Doug McDermott reached double figures for the 10th time in his last 12 appearances

You Can Quote Me On That

"It makes it tough, obviously, with (Enes) Kanter and (Jusuf) Nurkic. They're kind of the first team we've run into since missing our bigs where they really have the guys post up and get a bunch of offensive rebounds. And that's what they do for the most part. So, we knew it would be a challenge. And Kanter obviously hurt us." –McDermott on the uphill battle while playing without Sabonis and Turner

"It feels good. It's just the way I play. I like to rebound, get out and score – score easy buckets – stuff like that. I've been doing that for a while, since college and last year in the G-League. Now it's just translating over. The team has given me a lot of confidence to go out there and do what I have to do. I'm just trying to help us win." –Brissett on playing well since joining the Pacers

Stat of the Night

Indiana surrendered 20 offensive rebounds which led to 21 second-chance points for Portland.

Noteworthy

Indiana falls to 11-18 this season while playing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Pacers have lost 11 of the last 14 games against Portland.

The Trail Blazers now lead the all-time series, 58-36.

