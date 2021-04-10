Game Preview: Pacers at Grizzlies

Matchup

The Pacers (24-27) head to Memphis on Sunday night looking for their third straight win. A victory over Memphis (26-24) would give Indiana its first three-game win streak since starting the season 3-0.

The Blue & Gold got some got news on Friday as leading scorers Malcolm Brogdon (sore right hip) and Domantas Sabonis (sprained left ankle) returned to the lineup after missing the past four and three games, respectively. Both were among six Pacers in double figures in Indiana's 116-111 win in Orlando.

But the biggest recent for the Pacers' last two wins has arguably been Aaron Holiday. The third-year guard has led the Pacers in scoring in each of the past two games, topping 20 points for the first two times this season. Holiday had struggled to start the season and briefly fallen out of the rotation, but has been a major catalyst off the bench recently. He had 20 points and three assists in 23 minutes on Friday, going 6-for-10 from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are in the thick of a competitive playoff race in the Western Conference, currently holding on to eighth place. Memphis had won four straight before falling to the Knicks in overtime on Friday night in New York.

The Grizzlies have a capable scoring trio that will be the primary focus of Indiana's defense. Reigning Rookie of the Year leads the way from the backcourt, averaging a team-high 19 points and 7.4 assists per game. Dillon Brooks adds 16.5 points per game from the wing, while veteran center Jonas Valanciunas averages 16.4 points and is third in the NBA in rebounding (12.5 per game).

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Edmond Sumner, PF - Justin Holiday, C - Domantas Sabonis

Grizzlies: PG - Ja Morant, SG - Grayson Allen, SF - Dillon Brooks, PF - Kyle Anderson, C - Jonas Valanciunas

Injury Report

Pacers: Myles Turner - questionable (right ankle sprain), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr. - out (left knee meniscus surgery recovery), De'Anthony Melton - out (sore left leg), Jontay Porter - out (sore right knee), Justise Winslow - out (sore right thigh)

Last Meeting

Feb. 2, 2021: Domantas Sabonis had 32 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists as Indiana rolled to a 134-116 victory over the Grizzlies at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana shot a season-high 59.8 percent from the field in the victory and went 16-for-29 (55.2 percent) from 3-point range. Six Pacers scored in double figures in the victory.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 points and dished out seven assists, Myles Turner tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks, and Jeremy Lamb added 19 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting. Doug McDermott (11 points and five rebounds) and Justin Holiday (10 points and two blocks) also reached double figures.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting in the loss. Rookie Desmond Bane added 16 points off the bench.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won three straight and seven of their last nine games against the Grizzlies. With a win on Sunday, they would sweep the season series with Memphis for the third time in the last four years.

Indiana is 15-12 on the road this season, tied with Philadelphia as of Saturday morning for the second-best road record in the Eastern Conference.

Pacers forward Justin Holiday was traded to Memphis during the 2018-19 season and played 44 games for the Grizzlies before signing with Indiana in the offseason.

