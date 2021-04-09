Halftime Rewind: Pacers 64, Magic 51

Halftime Rewind

The Pacers are seeking their second-straight victory tonight as they take on the Orlando Magic inside Amway Center. Indiana has won 23 of the past 28 matchups against Orlando, and have a 10-2 record on the road during that span.

Although Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis returned to action, the Pacers bench is once again stealing the spotlight. Aaron Holiday (14 points) and Doug McDermott (13) combined for 27 first-half points on 11-of-16 shooting as the Pacers lead 64-51 at the break. Sabonis (11) and Edmond Sumner (12) are both in double figures as well.

A slow start for both sides led to an 11-all score after the first five minutes. Sumner provided the majority of the Blue & Gold’s offense, scoring eight of those points in a variety of ways. The Xavier product hit 3-of-3 from the charity stripe, drilled a triple, and used his speed to bank in a cutting layup by the 7:11 mark of the frame.

As the frame continued, the Blue & Gold turned to its reserves to propel the offense. Trailing 17-16 with 4:20 to go, McDermott knocked in seven quick points for the Pacers. The crafty forward cut his way to the paint for two easy buckets, then followed with a snipe from the top of the key in a 56-second span to give Indiana a 23-20 lead at the 3:26 mark.

Down the stretch, the frame continued to be a back-and-forth affair. Neither team stretched the lead past a single possession. However, the youngest Holiday got the last laugh of the frame.

With 2.1 seconds left, Aaron Holiday received an inbound pass from T.J. McConnell. Holiday squared up his defender and launched a 38-footer before the buzzer sounded. The ball banked high off the glass and in, giving Indiana a 33-30 edge heading into the second.

McDermott and the Pacers’ second unit continued to hold a slim Indiana lead despite 10 quick points from NBA veteran Terrence Ross. The last notable member of the Magic remaining after the trade deadline just could not miss. Eventually, Orlando grabbed a 42-41 lead on R.J. Hampton’s step-back jumper with 8:21 to go.

However, the Pacers did not fold. Caris LeVert’s and-one pickup ignited a 16-5 Indiana run over the next 3:40. Aaron Holiday added two treys during the run, including one from the right side that pushed the Pacers ahead 57-47 with 4:41 remaining.

Justin Holiday’s three from the left wing then broke a 2:42 scoreless span for both teams and extended the Blue & Gold’s lead to 13 with 1:59 to go. The squad managed to stretch the lead as high as 15 down the stretch before a pair of free throws from Mo Bamba with 1.7 seconds trimmed it back down.

