Daily Nugget: Nikola Jokić’s second All-Star nod puts him in rare company for Denver franchise

Nikola Jokić was selected to his second All-Star appearance Thursday night, which puts him in a small fraternity when it comes to Nuggets in the NBA’s midseason classic.

Jokić became the 10th Nuggets player to make the All-Star game multiple times, joining a rarified list of previous superstars in franchise's NBA history. Here are the previous players to do it with the times they’ve gone to the All-Star game as a Nugget:

Alex English (8)

Carmelo Anthony (4)

David Thompson (3)

Dikembe Mutombo (3)

Chauncey Billups (2)

Allen Iverson (2)

Fat Lever (2)

Kiki Vandeweghe (2)

Bobby Jones (2)

Overall, the Nuggets had 61 selections to the NBA All-Star game.