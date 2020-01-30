Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić named to 2020 All-Star team: Top five stats of his season so far

Nikola Jokić has re-established himself as an MVP-caliber player over the past two months or so and as a result, has been named to his second-consecutive All-Star game as a Western Conference reserve. After what can only be considered a gradual start to the 2019-20 campaign, the Serbian big man has taken over in recent months for a Nuggets team that is currently on pace for 56 wins.

Jokić averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game in December and has followed that up with averages of 23.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in January. His true shooting percentage hasn’t dipped below 61 percent over the past two months, highlighting his ability to stay efficient even as his production and usage has grown.

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at five statistics that speak to the former second-round pick’s dominance for the Nuggets.

1) +7.5 Box Plus-Minus

Box Plus-Minus (BPM) represents a box score estimate of the points per 100 possessions that a player contributed above a league-average player. For reference, Jokić’s +7.5 ranks sixth in the entire league, regardless of position. Given his unique blend of scoring, playmaking and rebounding, the Serbian big man is a unique force on the offensive end, especially at the center position. Simply put, few players have provided more value for their team this season than Jokić.

2) +4.12 Real Plus-Minus

ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus (RPM) attempts to evaluate players based on more than the simple box score. RPM combines statistics from the box score with how teams perform with and without a player on the court, and in ESPN’s updated calculations of the statistic, now factors in tracking data generated by Second Spectrum's cameras in NBA arenas.

At +4.12, Jokić ranks first among all centers in RPM this season, while he also sits eighth among all players in the league. Jokić is a strong positive on both ends of the floor according to ESPN’s RPM, which continues to disapprove the commons fan’s perception of Jokić’s defense.

3) 6.4 Win Shares

Win Shares attempts to capture the number of wins a player contributed to his team throughout a season. At 6.4 Win Shares at this point of the season, Jokić ranks 10th in the league regardless of position, highlighting how important he has been to the Nuggets this year. Over the past two seasons, Jokić has generated at least 10.7 Win Shares as he has truly developed into a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate while Denver has risen to contender status in the league.

4) 19.8 points per game

For the third-straight season, Jokić is the team’s leading scorer at nearly 20 points per game. As mentioned earlier, the Serbian big man got off to a slow start in October and November, but two consecutive months of averaging over 20 points per game has pushed his season-average closer to last year’s 20.1 points per game. Given his ability to score in the post, from the mid-range and beyond the arc, Jokić is a handful for traditional big men to defend, as there are rarely any other big men that possess the unique blend of skills that Jokić does.

5) +10.8 net rating

For the fifth-consecutive season, Jokić has a net rating above +7.0 points per 100 possessions. And for the fifth-consecutive season, the Nuggets have been better on both ends of the floor with their star big man on the court. This season, Denver’s offense is six points per 100 possessions better with Jokić on the floor, while the defense improves by 4.9 points per 100 possessions with him on court.

Despite the lack of traditional defensive statistics such as blocks and steals, Jokić has been a positive-impact defender in recent seasons, while his offensive impact has been at MVP-levels for several years at this point.