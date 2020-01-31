Nikola Jokić's top 5 Denver Nuggets games of the season so far

It’s back-to-back All-Star appearances for Nikola Jokić, a just reward for what has been another stellar campaign for the Nuggets’ star big man. Although Jokić initially got off to a slow start offensively, he’s been on a tear since late November and is gradually making his case to be in the MVP conversation once again. In reflecting on another strong season from the 24-year-old, here’s a look at some of his top games of the season so far.

5. Nov. 8 vs. Sixers: 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, 45.5 percent shooting

Jokić struggled for most of the game, but came alive in the final 12 minutes against Philadelphia, delivering one of the highlights of the season for the Nuggets.

The 24-year-old shot 3 of 12 in the opening three quarters but erupted in fourth, scoring 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting. No bucket was bigger than his dagger from the left elbow with 2.2 seconds remaining to ice the contest for the Nuggets. It was the first of four game-winning shots for the Nuggets’ All-Star center.

“Tonight, Nikola was phenomenal on both sides of the floor,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “We wanted him to be aggressive and he was, all the way up to that game-winner.”

4. Nov. 20 vs. Rockets: 27 points, 12 boards, four assists, 63.2 percent shooting

Jokić had his share of strong performances against Houston, averaging 22.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists in the season series against Rockets. What makes the first game memorable between the two sides as both teams were at full strength and the Nuggets’ star delivered one of his best showings of the season.

In a contest that featured two MVPs in James Harden and Russell Westbrook, it was Jokić who stood out powering the Nuggets to a 105-95 win.

3. Dec. 14 vs. Thunder: 28 points, 14 rebounds, 12 dimes, 78.6 percent on field goals

Jokić powered his way through a surprising Oklahoma City team, notching one of his nine triple-doubles on the season so far. The Thunder struggled to defend the Serbian, who was effective both on the inside and out -- shooting 11 of 14, including 3 of 6 from downtown.

"When (Jokic) is aggressive, it just opens up everything for everybody else," Gary Harris said after the game. "We were all clicking today. He was able to get assists, rebounds, points. He was able to do whatever he wanted."

2. Jan. 8 at Mavericks, 33 points, seven assists, six rebounds, 60 percent shooting

In a battle between two of the NBA’s biggest European stars, it was Jokić who edged Dallas’ Slovenian star Luka Dončić in a nationally-televised thriller. The Nuggets’ big man was on fire from downtown, converting four of his six attempts. Dončić would finish the contest with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

“We were aggressive and we didn’t let Luka impact the game that much,” Jokić said. “The effort was there.”

1. Jan. 6 at Hawks: 47 points, eight rebounds, five assists, 64 percent shooting

The Nuggets suffered a shocking upset to the Hawks at home on Nov. 12 thanks to ridiculous night by Trae Young. Jokić ensured there wouldn’t be a repeat performance in 2020.

Jokić was absolutely dominant in this contest, hitting his career-high at 47 points on an impressive 16 of 25 shooting.

“If he would’ve made some more free throws, he would have had his first 50 point game,” Malone said. “I loved how aggressive he was.”