Zion Williamson produces most efficient 30-point game in Pelicans franchise history

Zion Williamson scored 31 points in a win against the Kings on Sunday.

The Pelicans franchise has seen plenty of individual high-scoring performances over the years, but never one as near-perfect as Zion Williamson did on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.

The former No. 1 overall pick scored 31 points, which by itself was impressive if not necessarily record-setting. Williamson, however, missed just two shots in the effort, going 13-for-15 from the field while also going 5-for-5 form the free throw line in the 128-123 win.

Final stat leaders from tonight's win 📊@Zionwilliamson 31 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast@B_Ingram13 22 pts, 3 reb, 3 3PM@EBled2 21 pts 6 reb, 3 3PM@jj_redick 14 pts, 3 ast, 3 3PM@RealStevenAdams 12 pts, 15 reb, 4 ast@HUBInsurance | #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/L97cBXw6u8 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 18, 2021

His 86.6% shooting clip alone sets a new Pelicans franchise record for highest field goal percentage by a player scoring at least 30 points. That efficiency, combined with a 100% showing at the free throw line, has not been accomplished by anyone as young as Williamson (20 years, 196 days) in the last 35 years.

The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 22.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting a blistering 57.5% overall this season.

Williamson’s performance spoiled an epic one by Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, who became the first player in the Kings’ Sacramento era to have 40 or more points and 10-plus assists in one game. Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald was the last player in franchise history to accomplish that feat, doing it in 1973 when the team played in Kansas City and Omaha.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.