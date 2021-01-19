Tune-In Tidbits: Pelicans vs. Jazz on NBA TV

Get ready for Tuesday’s Pelicans-Jazz matchup on NBA TV with five key stats to know before tip-off.

Pelicans (5-7) at Jazz (9-4), 9 ET, NBA TV

• Zion Williamson scored 31 points on 13-15 (86.7%) shooting in New Orleans’ 128-123 win against Sacramento on Sunday. All 15 attempts came inside the paint and Williamson shot 11-11 inside the restricted area. Williamson averages a league-high 7.6 baskets inside the restricted area per game, and ranks 11th in the league in field goal percentage (57.5%).

• Rudy Gobert ranks second in the NBA in rebounding (13.3 rpg) and blocks (2.7 bpg), and ranks seventh in rim protection, allowing opponents to shoot just 52.3% when he’s defending the basket.

• The Pelicans rank third in the NBA in free throw rate (0.289) and fourth in free throw attempts (24.8 per game). However, the Jazz rank second in both opponent free throw rate (0.192) and opponent free throw attempts (17.7 per game).

• Jordan Clarkson is one of four players shooting 50-40-90 (FG%-3P%-FT%) while attempting at least 100 shots per game so far this season, joining former All-Stars Paul George, Khris Middleton and Kyrie Irving.

• Donovan Mitchell ranks fifth in the league in usage rate at 31.4%, which is on pace to be the highest mark in his four-year career. Mitchell is averaging a team-high 23.2 ppg, but is shooting just 41.9% overall. Mitchell is shooting a career-best 37.4% on 3-pointers, but a career-low 45.5% on 2-point shots.