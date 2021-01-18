Fox first Kings franchise player with 40 points, 10 assists since Archibald

De’Aaron Fox now shares a part of Kings lore with Tiny Archibald

The last time the Kings franchise witnessed a guard as unstoppable as De’Aaron Fox was on Sunday night, they its name was the Royals and its city “Kansas City-Omaha.”

That was back when Nate “Tiny” Archibald was staking his claim as one of the best dual threat point guards in basketball history. The 1972-73 season saw Archibald lead the NBA in both scoring and assists, a year that included a 42-point, 13-assist effort against the Baltimore Bullets.

On Sunday, Fox finished with 43 points (on 17-for-27 shooting) 13 assists, four rebounds and four steals in Sacramento’s 128-123 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. In doing so, he became the first Kings player with at least 40 points and 10 assists since Archibald’s 1973 special.

🚨 CAREER-HIGH ALERT 🚨 De'Aaron Fox had a monster performance and notched a new career-high! 43 points | 13 assists | @swipathefox pic.twitter.com/H6qEtLbXtA — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 18, 2021

Fox wasn’t the only one reaching a milestone in Sunday’s game. Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scored 31 points on a 13-for-15 shooting night, which set the New Orleans franchise mark for highest field goal percentage by a player scoring at least 30 points.

Fox, the former fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft, joins Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler, James Harden, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Bradley Beal, CJ McCollum and Russell Westbrook as guards to surpass those 40-10 numbers within the last calendar year.

“There’s more, offensively and defensively, that I’m able to do,” Fox said after Sunday’s game. “We lost on a career high (for me) so it doesn’t really matter.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.