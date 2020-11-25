De'Aaron Fox signs maximum extension with Kings

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has officially signed a five-year extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

The deal, which will begin with the 2021-22 season, reportedly is worth $163 million.

Kings Sign De'Aaron Fox To Contract Extension » https://t.co/Si3m1a2YUQ pic.twitter.com/9rwC9KNm94 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 25, 2020

Fox, whom the Kings drafted fifth overall in 2017, is coming off a career year in which he averaged 21.1 points, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 48% from the field. With the 22-year-old running the offense, Sacramento has won more than 40% of its games in back-to-back seasons for the first time 2008.