Top Stories

De'Aaron Fox signs maximum extension with Kings

The talented 22-year-old guard, who is coming off a career season, has signed a 5-year extension.

From NBA media reports

De’Aaron Fox has been a bright spot for the Kings since being drafted fifth overall in 2017.

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has officially signed a five-year extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

The deal, which will begin with the 2021-22 season, reportedly is worth $163 million.

Fox, whom the Kings drafted fifth overall in 2017, is coming off a career year in which he averaged 21.1 points, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 48% from the field. With the 22-year-old running the offense, Sacramento has won more than 40% of its games in back-to-back seasons for the first time 2008.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.