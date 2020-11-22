Wesley Matthews signs one-year deal with Lakers

Free agent guard Wesley Matthews has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced on Sunday. The 1-year, $3.6 million deal was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Matthews departs from the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference after joining the franchise last summer on a one-year deal. He averaged 7.4 points on 36.4% shooting from long range in 67 games for Milwaukee last season.

In Los Angeles, Matthews will likely work his way into the rotation and help fill the void of Danny Green, who was traded to Oklahoma City earlier this week.

Matthews, who joins his seventh team in the NBA, and recent acquisition Dennis Schroder are two new pieces looking to help the Lakers repeat as champions next summer.