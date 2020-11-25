Kings Sign De'Aaron Fox To Contract Extension

The Sacramento Kings have signed guard De’Aaron Fox to a multi-year contract extension, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“De’Aaron is amongst the elite young guards in the league and I can’t say enough about how excited we are to have his talent, leadership and potential remain in Sacramento for years to come,” said McNair. “His speed and dynamic playmaking ability along with his aggressive defensive mindset are core to our team’s identity. Not only is De’Aaron a fierce competitor who is committed to winning here, his charisma and integrity are characteristics we value greatly. I anticipate a bright future ahead for him and the organization.”

Entering his fourth season in the NBA, the fifth overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft has garnered career averages of 16.2 points (.451 FG%, .328 3pt%, .718 FT%), 3.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 30.3 minutes per game in 205 games (190 starts) with the Kings. During the 2019-20 campaign, Fox accrued 21.1 points (.480 FG%, .292 3pt%, .705 FT%), 3.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 32.0 minutes per game through 51 games (49 starts). Through the course of last season, Fox registered career-highs in points per game, field-goal percentage, points in a game (39), and field goals made in a game (17).

“I would like to thank Vivek and Monte for this opportunity to continue my career with the Kings,” said Fox. “It has been an honor to play in front of the best fans in all of sports and begin my career here in Sacramento. I look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates, competing hard every night and leading this team to the next level.”

In 2019-20, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard became the third player in franchise history to average 20 points and 5 assists in his age-22 season or younger, joining Tyreke Evans (2009-10) and Oscar Robertson (1960-61). In 2018-19, Fox established himself as the first player in franchise history since the steal was recorded to average 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game and just the ninth player in NBA history to accumulate those averages during the player’s first or second season. Fox also became the first player during the Sacramento-era and third in team history to have two or more games totaling 30 points and 12 assists through a team’s first 24 games of the season, joining franchise legends Oscar Robertson (1960-69) and Nate Archibald (1972-73).

Fox was a member of the 2019 USA Select Team and garnered a promotion to the National Team. He competed on USA Blue Team in the annual exhibition game, earning a finalist spot for the 2019 World Cup roster. During his time in the league, Fox has represented Sacramento twice during NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, competing in the 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge and as a member of Team USA in the 2018 and 2019 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars games, the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent.

A virtual press conference will be held at a later date.