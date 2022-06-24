Who had the most memorable quotes from the NBA Draft? Let's rewind

The Barclays Center was filled with young talent as 58 players get set to begin their NBA journeys. Orlando kicked it off by drafting Paolo Banchero, who joined the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard as former Magic first-round picks. Meanwhile, the highly-touted Jabari Smith Jr., who was projected by most media outlets to go first, ended up being selected by the Houston Rockets at No. 3.

Here are some of the best quotes from the eventful evening:

1. Paolo Banchero on what he brings to the table: “I plan on bringing everything I have to Orlando — just a winning mindset, a work-first mindset and just ready to get in with the guys and get to work.”

2. Chet Holmgren on his dressing style: “I definitely appreciate my new teammate Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), he’s got the drip for sure. We were just talking about how much competition I’ll have in the NBA tunnel walk throughs.”

3. Jabari Smith Jr. on not being selected No. 1 overall: “When it didn’t happen, I wasn’t surprised. There’s a lot of great players who bring a lot to the table and so I’m happy for them, I clapped for them and just waited to hear my name called.”

4. Johnny Davis when he heard his name called: “My insides just lit up. I was very excited for that moment, I’ve been waiting for a long time. More importantly, I was really happy that my parents and family were here to celebrate it with me.”

5. MarJon Beauchamp on playing in the G League: “I feel like I found myself. I found new ways in my game, not just on the court but just off the court. Building good habits and really, just like I said, finding a defensive motor and learning the defensive terminology. I would give that advice to any kid that wants to go be a pro. I feel like I’m a step ahead of people coming in.”

6. Dyson Daniels on joining the New Orleans Pelicans: “Being able to join this team, I think I can help them go further in the playoffs. For me, I’m a winner, I love to win games, I hate losing so I’ll do whatever the team needs to help them win.”



7. Bennedict Mathurin on who he can’t wait to face: “One guy I’m really excited to play against is Lugentz Dort. We’re from the same neighborhood, I call him my ‘Big Bro’ and now we’re at the next level. It’s about time for us to find out who really is the big brother.”

8. Holmgren on who he wants to play: “I’ll be looking forward to sharing the court with Jalen (Suggs) again even though we won’t be on the same team – it’ll be special.”

9. Jaden Ivey on what it takes to make the NBA: “I think the biggest thing in life is if you want something, you have to work hard for it and I’ve seen my mom work late nights, watching film and working hard to make herself better. I learned that from her and that’s what has gotten me here today.”

10. Keegan Murray on his motivation: “For me, I always have that chip on my shoulder no matter what. I know greatness takes time and I know I have a long ways to go in my development as a basketball player.”