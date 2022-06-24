2022 NBA Draft

NBA Draft 2022: Paolo Banchero, top picks show off style

The No. 1 pick stuns NBA fans with his flashy diamond suit during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

From NBA.com Staff

For 58 incoming rookies, it was a night to remember. Take a look back at the 2022 NBA Draft.

Before any names were called Thursday, NBA prospects arrived at the 2022 NBA Draft already turning heads with bold fashion statements. From custom suits to dazzling jewelry, this year’s Draft class showed up in style at Barclays Center.

Take a closer look at some of the best styles and outfits from this year’s top picks in the 2022 Draft.

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 overall while stunning NBA fans with this purple & diamond suit.

Top 3 Picks Banchero, Holmgren & Smith

Banchero (left), Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith pose together after being drafted in the top 3 spots of NBA Draft 2022

No. 6 pick Bennedict Mathurin

Benn Mathurin shows off his red floral suit after the Pistons select him 6th overall.

No. 8 pick Dyson Daniels

G League Ignite star Dyson Daniels shines bright in his silver suit after the Pelicans select him with the 8th overall pick.

No. 15 pick Mark Williams

No. 15 pick Mark Williams rocks an all-blue suit with shimmering black loafers as he gets set to head to Charlotte.

No. 17 pick Tari Eason

Tari Eason turns heads with this bright green fit as the Rockets select the LSU forward with the 17th pick.

