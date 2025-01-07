Trending Topics: Picking 2025 West All-Star starters

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

• NBA All-Star 2025: Complete coverage

• NBA All-Star Voting is now open!

Periodically, NBA.com’s writers will weigh in on key storylines or trending topics around the league.

The format for the All-Star Game has changed, but the voting process remains the same. Who are your starters from the Western Conference?

(Here are our East picks.)

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Frontcourt

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

It’s a still a veteran-laden crew out West. Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James have earned their vote totals and thus the stage for at least another year before their respective suns set.

The three “now” and must-have All-Stars from the Western Conference, however, are Jokić, Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama. The first two are dueling for the Kia MVP, so no case needs to be made on their behalf. Wembanyama belongs on this stage and his San Antonio Spurs have improved enough that even the coaches — who seem to obsess over winning records when choosing backups for a game that has nothing to do with competition — can justify adding him

— Steve Aschburner

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Frontcourt

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

This may be the first All-Star ballot I’ve submitted in a decade that does not include Stephen Curry, LeBron James or Kevin Durant. All three of the OGs will make it to the Bay, just not on my starters ballot.

The easiest choice of all was Jokić as he’s having one of the greatest seasons in NBA history. Wembanyama graduates from Rising Stars in 2024 to All-Star starter in 2025, while Davis edges out Durant, LeBron and Domantas Sabonis for the final frontcourt spot.

The West backcourt spots were easy with Gilgeous-Alexander and Dončić. The latter deserves the nod, even if he’ll likely be replaced by other candidates due to his injury.

— Brian Martin

Guards

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Frontcourt

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokić, the clear Nos. 1 and 2 in the MVP race (in whatever order you prefer), were written in pen on the first pass. Wembanyama was the next add, with some prolific numbers and making a huge impact on defense. The second backcourt spot is tough because Luka Dončić has played in only 22 of the Mavs’ 36 games, the Warriors have a losing record (13-15) when Stephen Curry has played and Anthony Edwards, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are all also in the mix.

Anthony Davis gets the edge over Domantas Sabonis for the final frontcourt spot, because of team success and superior two-way play.

— John Schuhmann

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Frontcourt

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Even though the West starting frontcourt is very center-centric, all three are deserving. Plus, it harkens back to when the big man was valued more than he is now. So that’s a celebration of sorts as all three are Kia MVP candidates to varying degrees.

The only question regarding the backcourt is whether Dončić is healthy enough to play. His starting status should not be questioned, even with the game in San Francisco, home of you-know-who. In the event Dončić can’t dress, then Stephen Curry should be elevated.

— Shaun Powell