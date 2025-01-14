2025 Castrol Rising Stars

What: Castrol Rising Stars

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 9 ET (third event)

Friday, Feb. 14, 9 ET (third event) Where: Chase Center | Tickets

Chase Center | Tickets TV: TNT

TNT Stream: TNT Overtime on NBA App, NBA.com

Castrol Rising Stars is the annual showcase of top first- and second-year NBA players and NBA G League standouts. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

New for 2025, the winning Rising Stars team will feature in the All-Star Game mini-tournament on Sunday, Feb. 16, competing against the NBA All-Stars.TNT analyst and WNBA legend Candace Parker will serve as honorary GM of the Rising Stars champion, known as Team Candace.

Event participants and more information will be updated soon, please check back.